How congressional Democrats could fight a Trump wall national emergency declaration

President George W. Bush speaks at a cabinet meeting at the White House in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on September 6, 2005.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005, President George W. Bush declared a national emergency to do something Republicans had long wanted to do anyway: He suspended prevailing wage laws on federal contracts to rebuild the region.

Labor unions protested. Democrats signed on to a bill to rewrite the law. Even dozens of moderate Republicans asked Bush to reconsider.

But then a single congressman used a parliamentary maneuver – never attempted before or since – to challenge the underpinnings of the national emergency itself.

Bush backed down without even a vote.

Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox

The largely forgotten story of Bush's capitulation explains why Republicans have advised President Donald Trump against bypassing Congress and invoking a national emergency to build a wall along the Mexican border.

In addition to raising legal questions – such a move would inevitably be challenged in court – a declaration would invite Congress to exercise its long-dormant power to revoke national emergencies.

And all it would take is one member of Congress to force the issue.

Rep. George Miller, D-Calif., in 2009. More

In 2005, that member was Rep. George Miller, a California lawmaker who was the top Democrat on the House Education and Labor Committee.

Calling Bush's decision "callous and misguided," Miller's first move was to try to amend the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931. That law sets the prevailing wage for federal contracts, but allows the president to grant waivers in times of national emergency.

But Democrats were in the minority, and while some Republicans were grumbling about Bush's move, they were unwilling to sign on to Miller's legislation – meaning it would never get to the House floor.

So Miller changed tack. He dug up the National Emergencies Act of 1975, one in a series of post-Watergate reforms. It allowed Congress to terminate a presidential emergency by simple majority vote.

Republican leadership couldn't block the vote: Under the law, they had 15 business days to bring it out of committee and to the floor.

Miller introduced his resolution on Oct. 20, and a vote was scheduled for Nov. 8.

On Oct 26, the Bush administration announced it would terminate the emergency effective Nov. 7.

Bush Labor Secretary Elaine Chao said the administration had reexamined the issue and discovered that it wouldn't save as much money as initially forecast. (Chao remains a power in Washington: She's now Trump's transportation secretary, and her husband is Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.)

Miller declared victory.

"Let me be clear," he told the New York Times. "The president is backing down today only because he had no other choice."

Mark Zuckerman, who was the Democratic staff director of the House Education and Labor at the time, says all it took was the threat of a vote.

"It can be revealing when you make people vote on something," he says.

"We thought it was an unacceptable and inappropriate use of emergency powers, but we also wanted to check to see if there was really Republican support for something like this. I think it’s part of the genius of the procedure is that it tests sentiment on Capitol Hill for your unilateral idea."