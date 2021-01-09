Congressional Democrats demand Capitol riot investigation, fear it was an ‘inside job’

During a call, Democrats made mention of the ways that the Capitol Police aided in the siege of the building

In the days following the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters, several Democrats of the House of Representatives demanded answers about how the rioters were able to enter the Capitol and access certain rooms so easily.

Politico reported that some Democrats felt that Trump’s supporters were assisted by members of the Capitol police as well as Capitol employees. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) reportedly said it was an “inside job” during a caucus call on Friday, January 8.

During the call, many of the Democrats made mention of the ways that the Capitol Police aided in the siege of the building. Not only was there an inadequate number of officers at the scene, but after footage surfaced of officers opening barricade fencing to purposely allow the Trump supporters to descend on the Capitol, concerns were heightened.

During a pre-recorded interview for Gray TV’s Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) stated that she thinks Capitol Police may have possibly led the rioters to certain areas after breaching the Capitol.

“I am very sad to say that I believe that there were people within the Capitol police and within the Capitol building that were part of helping these insurrectionists to really have a very well-coordinated plan for when they were going to come, how they were going to come,” Jayapal said. The full interview is set to air on Sunday.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Photos surfaced online of one of the rioters inside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. According to TMZ, Pelosi’s office is not easily accessible, raising concerns that some of the rioters may have had directions to certain rooms in the building.

The office intruder, Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, was arrested on Friday, January 8. He faces federal charges of violent entry, theft of public property and entering and remaining on restricted grounds, as reported by NBC News.

A laptop belonging to one of Pelosi’s aide’s was also stolen from her office, as reported by theGrio. During the caucus call, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip, also stated that his iPad was stolen amidst the riot, and that his office was on the third floor and was, too, unmarked and not as easily accessible as his ceremonial office.

