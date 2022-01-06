Congressional divide intensifies in wake of January 6 attack
Vitriolic behavior between members of Congress has become the new normal after the January 6 attack. Nikole Killion takes a look.
Vitriolic behavior between members of Congress has become the new normal after the January 6 attack. Nikole Killion takes a look.
Kelly Ernby contracted COVID-19 shortly after speaking at a Turning Point USA rally against vaccination mandates in early December.
President Biden marked the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by blaming his predecessor for the violence. While Democrats shared their memories of that day, Republicans made themselves scarce. Nancy Cordes reports.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday recounted being evacuated from the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 attack, including a close brush with rioters who he was told made antisemitic remarks about him."I was within 30 feet of these nasty, racist, bigoted insurrectionists. Had someone had a gun, had two of them blocked off the door, who knows what would have happened. I was told later that one of them reportedly said, '...
In the absence of posts from anonymous user "Q," online influencers have grown the conspiracy theory on alternative platforms like Telegram.
Charlie Baker mistakenly attributed the death of a Capitol Police officer to the January 6 riot. The officer was killed in a car attack by a follower of Louis Farrakhan.
Michigan Democrat U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence announced on Tuesday she won’t seek reelection this November.
A new bipartisan Senate group is in early discussions about crafting an election reform measure, as the Democrats’ sweeping voting rights proposals continue to run into steep procedural hurdles.Driving the news: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) convened a Zoom call late Wednesday afternoon as a cross-section of lawmakers from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) have expressed openness to reforming the outdated bill.Get market news worthy of your time w
The TikTok pitch was included in a 22-page communications plan submitted to the January 6 panel by Bernard Kerik, an associate of Trump ally Rudy Giuliani.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Data from Israel on Thursday supported growing evidence worldwide that Omicron causes milder illness than previous variants of the coronavirus even as the country grappled with a record number of daily infections. Total hospitalisations on Wednesday stood at 363 patients, after the Health Ministry reported more than 16,000 new cases - a record high in Israel since the start of the pandemic - with a daily increase of 32 more people falling severely ill. During the height of Israel's Delta variant wave, the record number of people infected topped 11,000, with the number of those falling severely ill increasing daily by around 100 and 1,300 people hospitalized.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recounted the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on the anniversary of the deadly day, saying "had someone had a gun, had two of them blocked off the door, who knows what would have happened."Driving the news: "I was told later that one of them reportedly said, 'There's the big Jew, let's get him,'" Schumer said on the Senate floor. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer tied his speech to the need to expand
The Biden administration and the Israeli government held low-profile consultations last month on China — a sensitive issue given U.S. concerns about Chinese investments in Israel.Why it matters: The meeting on Dec. 14, led by deputy national security advisers from both sides, was the first wide-ranging consultation between the two countries on China since President Biden took office. The Israeli side aimed to keep it very discreet, fearing a backlash from Beijing.Stay on top of the latest market
Report: On Jan. 6, Kamala Harris was inside DNC when pipe bomb was discovered outside
The mother of a 12-year-old girl called for justice after her daughter left school in handcuffs last year. “It’s definitely a sad day here in Manatee County,” the NAACP president said.
Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and St. Pius declined to answer questions about Eric Burgener.
Thursday marks a year since thousands of losers stormed the U.S. Capitol, trying to keep an even bigger loser in office. They failed, despite doing about 150 million times more damage than it would have taken for every cop in DC to open fire had the crowd been mostly Black. Some of the insurrectionists are sitting in jail now, though not nearly enough have been tracked down and tried and sent there. Their hero, exiled from DC in shame, is free to spend his post-presidency at his own posh Florida
"What a pathetic, sordid spectacle to see Ted Cruz utter words like that," the Maryland Democrat told MSNBC.
"On January 6th we saw what our nation would like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful," she said.
DeSantis has said it's unwise to send tests to anybody and that vulnerable communities should be prioritized.
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers asked for a new trial after the juror disclosed that he shared his experience with sexual abuse during deliberations.
The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.