Congressional hearings could reveal new details of Jan. 6 siege, Rep. Schiff says

New bombshells may be coming from the special House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol, a key member hinted Sunday.

The committee begins a series of televised hearings, starting Thursday, into the violent attack that led to a second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“The American people, I think, know a great deal already. They’ve seen a number of bombshells already. There’s a great deal they haven’t seen,” Rep. Adam Schiff said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“But perhaps most important is the public hasn’t seen it woven together, how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence, the first nonpeaceful transfer of power in our history,” the California Democrat added.

“So we want to tell that comprehensive narrative, and we’re aiming at people and (an) audience, frankly, that still has an open mind about these facts.”

Panel Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, will start off the hearings featuring live witnesses, previously taped interviews and more, according to The Washington Post.

Since the probe began nearly a year ago, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and reviewed more than 125,000 records, the Post reported.

Trump was impeached for his role inciting his supporters to take siege of the Capitol as lawmakers met to finalize the 2020 election results. He had been impeached earlier when Congress found he solicited foreign interference for his reelection effort.

Some of Trump’s top aides, including his ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and trade adviser Peter Navarro have refused to cooperate with the congressional probe. The Justice Department arrested Navarro Friday, but said it would not prosecute the other two for contempt of Congress.

