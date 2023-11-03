Congressional inaction constricts US aid to Ukraine — White House

The United States has started sending smaller military aid packages to Ukraine to stretch out the remaining drawdown while the U.S. Congress is in the process of deliberating whether to approve the joint Israel-Ukraine $106 billion aid package fund, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Nov. 3.

She also explained that Washington’s intention is to sustain its capacity to support Ukraine for as long as possible while Congress discusses new aid provisions.

On Nov. 3, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million.

On Oct. 20, the White House requested nearly $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and other priority areas.

On Nov. 2, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a separate bill for $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel, which did not include aid to Ukraine. New House Speaker Mike Johnson previously stated that aid packages for Israel and Ukraine should be considered separately, not together as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Senate may reject the bill passed by the House and develop its own bipartisan bill instead, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

On Oct. 31, the White House said that Biden would veto the House Republicans' proposed bill to provide assistance only to Israel.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine