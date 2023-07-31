Congressional Law Enforcement Awards salute MCSO major with Career Service Award

Congressman Vern Buchanan established the Congressional District Law Enforcement Awards 13 years ago to honor law enforcement officers and departments in Florida’s 16th District.

BRADENTON — Congressman Vern Buchanan presented his Congressional District Law Enforcement Awards during a ceremony last week at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

Buchanan established the awards 13 years ago to give special recognition to law enforcement officers and departments in Florida’s 16th District. The winners were selected by a panel of current and retired law enforcement personnel organized by Buchanan.

Major William “B.G.” Dixon of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received the 2023 Gary Tibbetts Career Service Award.

“Law enforcement is a noble and demanding profession that requires sacrifice, courage and a dedication to serve others,” Buchanan said. “Every day, brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way to enforce our laws and protect the public. They deserve our gratitude and respect. I believe these awards are a fitting tribute to our officers and a reminder of the important role they play in our communities.”

Major William “B.G.” Dixon of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received the Gary Tibbetts Career Service Award. The award was renamed in 2021 to honor Buchanan's former field representative, Gary Tibbetts, who died from COVID in 2020. Before serving in Buchanan’s office for nearly a decade, Tibbetts was a retired police sergeant who served for over 23 years with the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire.

“Gary coordinated the Congressional District Law Enforcement Awards for several years and took great pleasure in the task," Buchanan said.

More than 50 law enforcement officers received recognition:

· Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award: Lieutenant John Hurd, Lieutenant Nicholas Pruitt, Sergeant Robert Hendrickson, Detective Tyler Ackerman, Detective Imran Din, Detective Christopher Foy, Deputy Michael Davis, Deputy Nicholas DiFilippo, Deputy Amy Dunkum, Deputy Camilo Garcia-Fajardo, Deputy Kevin Gonzalez, Deputy Joshua Groover, Deputy Connor Hartley, Deputy Stephen Hill, Deputy Tristan Knutson, Deputy Alexis Lyon, Deputy Joseph Maggio, Deputy Kelli McLaughlin, Deputy Andrew Rodman, Deputy Hurly Smith, Deputy Adam Spatafora, Deputy Serissa Thompson, Deputy Randall Walker, and Deputy Aaron Winslow of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

· Dedication and Professionalism Award: Special Agent K. Dino Balos of the ATF, Officer Joshua Small of the Bradenton Police Department, Trooper Taylor Ledford of the Florida Highway Patrol, Master Detective Juan Lazu, Jr. and Detective Michael Fernandes of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

· Preservation of Life Award: Detective William Mulligan of the Bradenton Police Department, Trooper Kevin Tomberlin of the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy Alexander Maldonado and Deputy Kevin Reich of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thomas Fraser and Officer Alex Hurt of the Holmes Beach Police Department, Detective Grace King, Deputy Ryan Emkey, Deputy Jared Leggett, Deputy Michael Mahoney, Deputy Micah Osornio, Deputy Christian Ruiz, Deputy Monica Ruiz, Deputy Matthew Schwartz, Deputy Reaghn Simandl, and Deputy Ty Simandl of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

· Unit Citation Award: Florida Highway Patrol Troop C Criminal Interdiction Unit: Sergeant Joshua Malloy, Trooper Jeremy Fields, Trooper Wesley Kelly, Trooper Deryck Lewis, Trooper Chris Nottingham, Trooper Sergio Pearce, Trooper Eric Schaub, K-9 Flip, K-9 Titan, and K-9 Lobo; Manatee County Search and Rescue: Deputy Jared Leggett of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Submitted by Savannah Glasgow

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 16th District Law Enforcement Awards include career salute for MCSO major