House passes funding bill to provide aid to Ukraine, avert government shutdown

Rebecca Shabad and Teaganne Finn and Leigh Ann Caldwell and Zoë Richards
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The House passed a massive spending bill Wednesday night to fund the federal government through September and provide nearly $14 billion in aid for Ukraine.

The $1.5 trillion bipartisan bill, which now heads to the Senate, is the culmination of months of negotiations on Capitol Hill that included a prolonged stalemate between Democrats and Republicans.

The nearly $13.6 billion devoted to Ukraine includes $6.5 billion for the Defense Department, with $3.5 billion to replenish equipment sent to Ukraine and $3 billion for U.S. troops who are helping to defend NATO in Europe. The bill would also provide money for humanitarian aid, to support Ukraine's energy grid and to combat disinformation.

The spending bill originally was slated to allocate $15.6 billion for the Covid pandemic response domestically and abroad. But that funding was cut after the bill ran into trouble.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter Wednesday that Covid funding would be removed, blaming Republicans for depriving Americans of “urgently needed” COVID assistance.

“It is heartbreaking to remove the Covid funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed Covid assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill,” she said.

The overall spending measure, which funds the government through Sept. 30, would provide increases to both defense and non-defense programs over 2021 levels.

Democrats were unable to repeal the Hyde Amendment, a decades-old policy that prohibits federal programs like Medicaid from paying for abortions.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement early Wednesday that the measure would lower the cost of living for families and create American jobs.

"During this time of great uncertainty and change, we are tackling some of our nation’s biggest challenges, including making health care more affordable, confronting the climate crisis, and protecting our national security," she said.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement that the bill excludes "partisan poison pills" and highlighted the boost to defense spending. "It also provides critically needed emergency assistance for our allies that are resisting Russian aggression in Ukraine without decreasing base defense funding by a single dollar," he said.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been eager to send billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as Washington and the European Union continue to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies with crippling sanctions.

The Biden administration initially asked for $6.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Last week, the White House requested a $10 billion package that would pay for humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and central European allies “due to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion,” Shalanda Young, the acting White House budget director, wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.

Congress faces a Friday night deadline, when government funding is set to expire, to pass the more-than 2,700-page spending bill and prevent a shutdown. The House also passed a short-term funding extension through Tuesday to ensure the Senate has enough time to pass the larger bill.

"This bill, the spending bill, comes at a consequential moment," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday. "War in Europe has focused the energies of Congress into getting something done and getting it done fast, quickly."

Recommended Stories

  • The House passes $1.5 trillion government funding bill with emergency aid to Ukraine, sending it to the Senate after Pelosi showdown

    Democrats rebelled over stimulus aid, delaying a package with military and financial help for Ukraine. Pelosi dropped part of the bill to save the rest.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Big Law exits RussiaMedia companies launch tech workarounds to bypass Russia's restrictionsPutin's military failures force bitter Russian reckoning"It's medieval": Russian shelling in Mariupol destroys children's hospitalStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite House: Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in UkraineIMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency financing for UkraineUkraine warns Chernobyl nuclear plant

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: U

  • House passes $1.5 trillion bill to fund government

    The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a $1.5 trillion bill to fund the government through the end of September.Why it matters: The bill includes an emergency funding requested by the White House to provide humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's brutal invasion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The vote represents a significant breakthrough after Congress had to pass three stopgap funding measures to keep the government op

  • World Health Organization has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, personnel in Ukraine

    World Health Organization has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, personnel in Ukraine

  • Invasion of Ukraine threatens to scramble ECB's plans

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and spiralling energy prices have upended the economic outlook and left European Central Bank policymakers with the task of navigating the eurozone through a fresh crisis at their meeting on Thursday.

  • Seth Meyers Goes After Lauren Boebert for Idiotic ‘Prince John’ Flub

    NBCPresident Biden announced yesterday that the U.S. would ban all Russian energy imports—another move in response to Putin’s deadly, civilian-targeting war on Ukraine—which brought out all the usual conservative trolls from under their respective bridges.But first, Late Night host Seth Meyers felt it was “a good time to pause and acknowledge how insane it is that we continue to buy oil from brutal regimes like Russia and Saudi Arabia.” (A good point by Seth, and you can also add Venezuela to th

  • New Zealand to merge public TV and radio as audiences shift

    Noting the rapid changes taking place in how people consume news and entertainment, New Zealand's government on Thursday said it would merge its public television and radio broadcasters into a single new organization it hopes will be better placed to reach younger audiences. The merger represents a major shakeup to the nation's media landscape, potentially affecting about 1,000 employees across TVNZ and RNZ. In making the announcement, Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi offered few details on how the merger would work, saying those decisions would be left to a new board that will be set up next month ahead of the merger's completion in July next year.

  • Ukraine's ambassador told Russian diplomats to seek mental help through the UK's hotline when they repeated Putin's talking points

    "We are all here trying to bring to sanity one member," Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said, describing the Security Council meeting as "group therapy."

  • House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden

    The House overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday night that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine. Going further than Biden's import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia's status in the World Trade Organization and signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the U.S. works to economically isolate the regime. Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of U.S. bipartisanship.

  • Kansas lawmakers take aim again at banning transgender women from women’s sports

    ‘​The adults that are supposed to value them are trying to find ways to exclude and use them as a political punching bag,’ said Thomas Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

  • White House congratulates South Korea's new president, citing 'ironclad' alliance

    The U.S. on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's new president after his election victory, calling the alliance between the two countries "ironclad."A spokesperson for the White House told Reuters the Biden administration congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party and was ready to continue the good relationship between the two countries."The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, our economies and...

  • Top intel Republicans warn of nuclear aggression, accuse Biden of using Ukraine war as a 'shield' for policies

    FIRST ON FOX: Top Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) are warning that the United States is facing increased nuclear aggression from foes, and also calling out the Biden administration over its "far-left" energy policies that are being exposed by spiking gas prices and other side effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Beasley sets T-Wolves 3-point mark in 132-102 win over OKC

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota to its sixth win in a row with a 132-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. All 17 of Beasley's shots came from 3-point range. After he hit his final 3, Beasley's Timberwolves teammates on the bench celebrated the mark by dumping water and Gatorade on him.

  • Americans in Japanese prison in Ghosn escape seek to go home

    Two Americans imprisoned in Japan for helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn avoid trial and escape to Lebanon are hoping to serve the rest of their time in the U.S. The Boston-based attorney for Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, Paul Kelly, said Thursday that the elder man was suffering from serious back pain and frostbite. The U.S. Justice Department in October requested the Taylors, who were convicted in the same trial, be transferred to a U.S. prison.

  • Congress passes $50 billion U.S. Postal Service relief bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to provide the long loss-making Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade and require its future retirees to enroll in a government health insurance plan. In a rare display of bipartisanship for a narrowly divided Congress, the 79-19 vote follows approval by the U.S. House of Representatives in early February and sends the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Struggling with diminishing mail volumes despite having to deliver to a growing number of addresses, USPS has reported net losses of more than $90 billion since 2007.

  • What’s In the $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

    The omnibus spending bill that appears on track to pass tonight includes all 12 annual appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022 along with more funding to support Ukraine and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion there. The bill would provide $730 billion for non-defense spending and $782 billion for defense spending, with $743 billion of the latter amount slated directly for the Pentagon. Both defense and non-defense spending would increase by $42 billion relative to the previous year — a parit

  • These Drop Cloths Will Spare Your Floors and Furniture During Any DIY Project

    A good drop cloth can protect your floors and furniture, no matter what kind of DIY project you're doing. While drop cloths are standard tools for painters, it's a good idea for home tinkerers and crafters to have them on hand, too. Drop cloths, in their simplest forms, are pieces of material that can be used anywhere to protect surfaces from mess.

  • Russia strikes a children's hospital and exodus continues at city attorney's office

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Senate passes postal reform bill

    The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden's desk.Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15 years in the making, will finally help the Postal Service overcome burdensome requirements that threaten their ability to provide reliable...