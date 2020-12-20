Congressional leaders strike a long-awaited stimulus deal: $600 checks and $300 federal weekly unemployment benefits for Americans

Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Pelosi McConnell Schumer
From left to right: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

  • Top congressional leaders clinched a stimulus deal after months of on-again, off-again negotiations.

  • The government assistance package will contain $600 stimulus checks and $300 federal weekly unemployment benefits.

  • Votes on the package are expected to take place on Monday.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Congressional leaders on Sunday struck a long-awaited deal on a $900 billion federal rescue package, clearing final policy hurdles and paving the way for passage amid an especially dark stretch of the pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement from the Senate floor on Sunday afternoon.

"The four leaders of the Senate and House finalized an agreement," the Kentucky Republican said, adding the plan would total $900 billion. "It will be another major rescue package for the American people."

Negotiations kicked off earlier this week in a series of back-to-back meetings between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The group signaled it was making steady progress in the last few days.

Pelosi and Schumer released a statement announcing the breakthrough as well, saying "we are going to crush the virus and put money in the pockets of the American people."

Congressional Democratic leaders announced the package contains among other provisions:

  • $600 stimulus checks for adults, plus an extra $600 per child.

  • $300 weekly federal unemployment insurance for 11 weeks.

  • $284 billion in extra small business aid through the Paycheck Protection Program.

  • $82 billion in funds for schools and universities.

  • $25 billion in emergency rental assistance along with an extension of the eviction moratorium.

  • $13 billion in funds for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

  • $10 billion to aid childcare providers and keep their doors open.

Congressional leaders are setting up a swift timetable. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, said the chamber would pass a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open an extra day. They're also attempting to pass a $1.4 trillion spending bill to fund the government into next year.

It could lead to a rapid-fire series of votes in the House and Senate on Monday, only hours before the deadline for government funding expires at midnight. Lawmakers will have a very slim margin for error as they try to pass legislation and avert a government shutdown.

Senior Republicans and Democrats want to merge both pieces of legislation, meaning that lawmakers could have only hours to review a broad tax-and-spending package costing over $2 trillion. 

The agreement comes as the economic recovery is showing signs of slowing down with no new federal aid in nine months. States are enacting new restrictions to suppress the rapid spread of the virus. There's been a steady uptick in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the past three weeks, and job growth is in danger of fizzling out. The economy has regained just over half of the 22 million jobs lost in March and April.

But virus cases and deaths are reaching new highs. The pandemic has continued devastating the lives of Americans, with many small businesses are on the brink of financial ruin. A new study from the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame indicated 7.8 million people had fallen into poverty since late July.

Half of all small businesses in the country may have to close for good in the next year, according to a survey from the US Chamber of Commerce.

Congress is running up against the expiration of multiple federal benefit programs set up in the spring. Nearly 14 million people are threatened with the loss of all their unemployment assistance if some federal measures are not renewed, per Labor Department data.

A moratorium on evictions also expires December 31, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – passed without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Twitter now alerts Trump that Biden is president every time he lies about election fraud

    Social media site now tells users that ‘Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election’

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • Coronavirus: Trump's Covid vaccine chief admits delivery mistake

    The army general apologises to states who will get fewer Pfizer doses than they were expecting.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting 'large transactions' to bitcoin

    Michael Saylor, chief executive officer of MicroStrategy Inc, in a tweet to Musk, suggested that the billionaire Tesla founder and head, make the move. "If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to #BTC," Saylor wrote in his tweet.

  • EXPLAINER: Iran, despite sanctions, has routes to vaccines

    Although Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions, there are still ways for Tehran to obtain coronavirus vaccines as the country suffers the Mideast's worst outbreak of the pandemic. After earlier downplaying the virus, Iran has since acknowledged the scope of the disaster it faces after 1.1 million reported cases and over 52,000 deaths. Getting vaccines into the arms of its people would be a major step in stemming the crisis.

  • US front-line workers and people 75 and above will be next to receive coronavirus vaccine

    Essential front-line workers and people aged 75 and above will be the next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the US, according to recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control. They will follow health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who were made a top priority by the Trump administration. The recommendations came within hours of work starting on distributing the Moderna vaccine, the second to be approved by the CDC. An estimated 30 million people are expected to be in this tranche of essential workers including police officers, postal workers, teachers, those employed in food production, agriculture and on public transport. This group can expect to be inoculated in February.

  • McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion virus relief bill

    Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Loeffler and Perdue dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde of corruption’ as key Georgia campaign gets testy

    ‘We need to regain control of the Senate. Georgia, do what you do,’ says congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Congress is preparing Sunday votes on a $900 billion relief package, but remaining obstacles could push final passage into Christmas week

    Lawmakers are gearing up for rapid-fire votes on a federal rescue package with a narrow margin for error. No stimulus deal has been announced yet.

  • President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

    Wearing a dark suit and medical mask, Biden slipped into a polished wooden pew near the back of the sanctuary for a recent Saturday evening Catholic Mass. He was one of only about 40 worshippers with attendance limited by the coronavirus pandemic. This is one of the last places where Biden can at least try to blend in, a luxury that probably will fade away completely when he takes office next month. Once he arrives in Washington, the trappings of the presidency — and the eagerness of the city's residents to be near power — could make a casual church visit nearly impossible.

  • Exclusive: Panorama to investigate itself over Princess Diana interview scandal

    Panorama is investigating itself over Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana. The flagship current affairs programme has commissioned a documentary into Mr Bashir’s conduct in securing his interview with the Princess and subsequent allegations of a cover-up by the corporation. The programme threatens to take navel gazing at the BBC to a level that even the satirists on the comedy programme W1A might not have dared attempt. John Ware, an award-winning journalist and a former stalwart reporter on Panorama for 25 years, has been drafted in by BBC executives to carry out the investigation. The programme, likely to be broadcast in the new year, is examining the methods used by Mr Bashir, currently the BBC’s religious affairs editor, to obtain the scoop, including faking bank statements to persuade Earl Spencer to introduce Mr Bashir to Princess Diana. Mr Bashir is unlikely to ever appear again on the BBC but is currently signed off sick suffering from the after effects of Covid-19 and a quadruple heart bypass. The interview, broadcast in 1995, remains one of the greatest landmark events on television, and included Princess Diana’s disclosure that there were “three people” in her marriage in a reference to the Prince of Wales’s infidelity with Camilla Parker-Bowles. A few months later, a Sunday newspaper revealed that Mr Bashir had ordered a BBC graphics artist to mock-up bank statements falsely showing Earl Spencer’s head of security was taking payments from a tabloid newspaper and an offshore company. The BBC investigated the claims internally, leading Tony Hall, its then head of news, to effectively exonerate Mr Bashir as an “honest man”. That inquiry will now come under Panorama's withering glare.

  • Here's how Twitter users reacted to the prospect of $600 stimulus checks

    Many called out how insufficient the $600 checks would be. "Is the next stimulus gonna be a Starbucks gift card for $20.00," one Twitter user wrote.