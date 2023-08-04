Congressional letter calls for Jan. 6th trial of former president Trump to be televised

Some members of Congress are calling for the January 6th trial of former president Donald Trump to be televised.

The resolution was put forward by Democrat Congressman Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania.

“Calling on the Judicial Conference of the United States to authorize that the trial of former President Donald J. Trump for his alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection be broadcast to the American public,” according to the official resolution.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch is among the leaders who signed the paper.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday, just two days after a grand jury indicted him on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol and attempts to pressure officials into changing the election results.

He faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

