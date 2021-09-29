Panel probing U.S. Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Trump rally organizers

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in Washington
Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe
·3 min read
In this article:
By Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued subpoenas to organizers of events and rallies leading up to the attack on the seat of government, as it broadened its inquiry.

The committee said the subpoenas were sent to 11 people, including leaders of Women for America First, a group that hosted the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, where then-President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, urging them "to show strength."

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the violence, which followed Republican Trump's rally speech repeating his false claims that his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration.

The subpoenas were issued to Amy Kremer, a founder and chair of Women for America First; Kylie Kremer, a founder and executive director of the pro-Trump group and Cynthia Chafian, who submitted a permit application for the rally on behalf of the group.

"The investigation has revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events within the scope of the Select Committee's inquiry," read a letter sent by committee chairman Representative Bennie Thompson.

The committee demanded the 11 people testify under oath at depositions between late October and early November, according to letters released by the panel.

Others whom the committee said were listed on permit paperwork for the rally who were issued subpoenas included Carolina Wren, Maggie Mulvaney, Justin Caporale and Tim Unes of a company called Event Strategies, Megan Powers of MPowers Consulting, Hannah Salem of Salem Strategies LLC and Lyndon Brentnall of RMS Protective services.

Women for American First did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also subpoenaed was Katrina Pierson, a spokesperson for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign who helped organize Trump's rallies during the final weeks of his presidency.

In a letter to Pierson, Thompson demanded testimony and documents from Pierson about a reported meeting she had with Trump on Jan. 4.

Pierson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A mob of Trump supporters, many of whom had attended the rally, stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's election victory. The attack delayed that process for several hours as then-Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and journalists fled from rioters.

The Select Committee last week issued subpoenas https://www.reuters.com/world/us/congressional-probe-us-capitol-riot-subpoenas-bannon-meadows-2021-09-23 to four former members of Trump's administration, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon. Meadows, a former congressman, served as Trump's White House chief of staff. Bannon was a White House adviser to Trump.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

