Congressional panel to seek phone records related to U.S. Capitol attack

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol intends to ask telephone companies to preserve records of people involved in organizing the rally that preceded the riot, a source familiar with the investigation said.

This would be the House of Representatives committee's third round of requests after last week ordering federal agencies and social media companies to hand over records related to the violence and the events leading up to it.

The source on Monday confirmed a CNN report that the committee's request is expected to include preservation of phone records of then-President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr.

CNN said the list of individuals whose records the committee is asking phone companies to preserve also includes Republican members of Congress who were strong supporters of Trump and his false claims that Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November 2020 election was tainted by fraud.

The committee declined to comment on its plans.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's victory. Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Howard Goller)

