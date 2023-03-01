Congressional panel urges US to toughen up on China as tensions between two countries grow

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The U.S. must get serious about the threat posed by China, the head of a special congressional committee  said Tuesday as the panel held its first hearing.

"We may call this a `strategic competition,' but it's not a polite tennis match," Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., was expected to say in his opening remarks. "This is an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century – and the most fundamental freedoms are at stake."

Gallagher heads the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, a new panel created when Republicans took control of the House but that has bipartisan aspirations. Gallagher, a former Marine and intelligence officer who has worked across the aisle on China legislation, said there's no time to waste on partisan infighting.

"We must act with a sense of urgency," Gallagher said. "Our policy over the next ten years will set the stage for the next hundred."

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., joined at left by Rep. Rob Wittman, Va., leads the GOP's newly-formed House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
Why it matters?

Tensions have been rising with China, which the U.S. considers its biggest strategic and economic competitor. Even before the Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the nations have clashed over Taiwan, technology, human rights, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other issues.

Top Biden administration recently warned they have intelligence suggesting China is considering providing lethal support to Russia.

Congress is considering a bill that would give President Joe Biden the power to enact nationwide bans on TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media platform, and other software applications considered a risk to national security.

Bipartisan cooperation?

The threat posed by China is one of the few areas of agreement between Democrats and Republicans. Biden last year signed a sweeping bipartisan bill aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of computer chips and counter China's edge in that sector.

“The CCP is counting on us to be divided," said Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorth, the panel's top Democrat. "We must rise to the occasion and prove them wrong.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., left, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., lead the newly-formed House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
Emphasis on human rights

The committee emphasized human rights through a video highlighting abuses over the past 70 years and from the testimony of Tong Yi, a Chinese human rights advocate. Yi was jailed in China for more than two years.

The events touched on in the video included China’s Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, the Tiananmen Square protests, what the U.S. government says is a "genocide" by the Chinese government against the Uyghurs, and China’s “Zero COVID” policy.

Gallagher said the committee is drawing a distinction between "the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people themselves, who have always been the party's primary victims."

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017.
Charges of U.S. complicity

Lawmakers and witnesses are expected to blame U.S. policy and companies for aiding and abetting China in gaining an unfair economic advantage.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, is expected to charge "Big Tech, Hollywood, sports leagues, retail legends" with "bending the knee" to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The CCP demands the complicity of global businesses operating in China, and those firms have conformed," Paul said. He said the U.S. has time and again turned a blind eye to China's cheating.

Gallagher said China has friends on Wall Street and in "Fortune 500 C-suites" who help them pit Americans against each other.

