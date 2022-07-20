As congressional path for climate change measures appears to close, Biden to announce executive actions

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday new executive actions to address climate change as his legislative agenda to combat the crisis faced a setback in Congress.

The actions come as Congress appears unlikely to move on climate change. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., last week told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that he will not support a reconciliation bill — a legislative maneuver that would let Democrats pass a bill without Republican support — that has provisions addressing energy and climate or raises taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

The latest

Announcement stop: Biden will announce his new executive actions during a visit to a Somerset, Massachusetts, former coal-fired power plant that is becoming a manufacturing hub for cables to support Massachusetts’s offshore wind industry.

Fighting the heat: Biden’s actions Wednesday will include new funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program to protect communities facing extreme heat. Projects under the program aim to reduce the risks communities face from disasters and natural hazards.

Energy bills: Biden will also issue guidance to support the Department of Health and Human Services Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps families with energy costs.

Wind energy: The new action will also include boosting domestic offshore wind industry.

Future actions?: While Biden is not issuing a climate emergency Wednesday, it’s still on the table, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Top takeaways

Biden’s announcement comes after he’s faced increased pressure from climate activists and some Democrats on Capitol Hill.

After Manchin said he would not support the reconciliation package if it had provisions for climate change, Biden said he “won't back down” and would issue climate executive actions.

If Biden announces a climate emergency in the coming weeks, it will allow the federal government to use certain funding to address climate change.

Story continues

What they are saying

“The President's going to do everything that he can to take action against climate, the climate crisis. Taking climate action is critical, it's important,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Tuesday that climate change is “a national security issue.” He noted that infrastructure is already being impacted by climate change, such as millions of dollars being invested in Norfolk naval bases to improve infrastructure being impacted by rising sea levels.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

Capitol Hill setback: Biden promises 'strong executive action' on climate change after Sen. Manchin dooms domestic agenda

Energy efficiency: Green energy is great for fighting climate change. Not using it is even better.

Let us explain: 'Net zero'? 'Carbon neutral'? Climate change jargon got you confused?

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to announce executive actions to address climate change