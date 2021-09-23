Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed four former members of Donald Trump's administration, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, the panel's chairman said on Thursday.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Defense Department official Kash Patel were also subpoenaed and instructed to produce materials and appear for depositions, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

Meadows, a former congressman, served as Trump's White House chief of staff. Bannon was a White House adviser to Trump.

The four could not be reached for immediate comment.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election victory, delaying that process for several hours as then-Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and journalists fled from rioters.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. It was the worst violence at the seat of the U.S. government since the British invasion during the War of 1812.

Thompson said Meadows reportedly communicated with state and federal officials as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election or prevent Biden’s certification. Meadows was also reportedly in communication with organizers of the Jan. 6 rally, Thompson said.

In a letter to Bannon, Thompson noted that he had been involved with multiple conversations about persuading members of Congress to block certification of Trump's election defeat.

"You are quoted as stating, on Jan. 5, 2021, that 'all hell is going to break loose tomorrow,'" Thompson wrote. "Accordingly, the select committee seeks both documents and your deposition testimony."

Bannon left the White House in August 2017 after eight months but stayed in contact with Trump.

Thompson said Meadows and Scavino had been instructed to appear for depositions on Oct. 15 and Bannon and Patel on Oct. 14.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates)