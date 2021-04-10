Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

Laura Bradley
·3 min read
Inyo County Sheriff’s Office
Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the office of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva and a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was found dead after going missing with his girlfriend on a camping trip in Death Valley.

Authorities began searching for Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, on Tuesday after the two, described as experienced campers who often traverse remote areas, did not return from their trek Sunday as expected.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities had been able to locate Lofgren and Henkel the day before using aerial reconnaissance. They were in a “very remote area of Death Valley National Park” perched on a steep ledge.

A rescue attempt failed Thursday, due to the steep, remote terrain. Authorities were able to extract Henkel and Lofgren Friday afternoon; Lofgren, it seems, was found dead, while Henkel has been hospitalized. An investigation will soon begin to determine Lofgren’s cause of death.

Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement, “This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved.”

After the pair were reported missing on Tuesday, investigators went through Lofgren’s backcountry itinerary and checked every attraction and tourist site along the way, with no results.

“Both Lofgren and Henkel are described as experienced campers,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday as the search was underway. “Lofgren is believed to have jugs of water and at least one day’s worth of food as well as camping gear. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds.”

Later on Thursday, the couple’s white Subaru was found near a road in the national park, in an area not on their itinerary, with a note inside that read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.”

The two were eventually found two miles away from that destination, the Arizona Republic reports. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the couple.

Lofgren served four years in the U.S. Army and worked in the district office of Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s 3rd district. The Arizona Republic reports that Lofgren came aboard in 2019 as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, after his service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan.

“To know Alex was to know someone who loved life, loved his family, and loved helping others,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday. “Words cannot begin to describe the void this immeasurable loss leaves in the hearts of his colleagues and his family.”

“Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first,” Grijalva continued. “After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office. The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and unrivaled empathy.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Shook: Sixth person dies following Rock Hill mass shooting

    NFL player Phillip Adams believed to have opened fire on home of well-known local physician

  • Arizona man dies, woman rescued from steep ledge in Death Valley National Park

    Officials said that Alexander Lofgren, 32, was dead and Emily Henkel, 27, was hospitalized after they were found in Death Valley National Park.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • An Ohio GOP Senate candidate reportedly crashed an RNC donor retreat and was escorted out

    The retreat offered candidates coveted opportunities to mingle with donors and GOP leaders like former President Donald Trump.

  • 1 dead and 2 detained in northwest Houston shooting

    Police say an investigation is underway into the shooting death of a female Saturday afternoon.

  • Tony Duquette's Home and Studio From 1965 is Still Serving Major Decor Inspo

    It includes a stage designed for orchestras to perform at parties—and has a history as dramatic as its decor.

  • Capitol riot 'bullhorn lady' appeared in a video to wear a useless mesh mask after a judge ordered her to wear one as a part of her release

    Rachel Powell, known for holding a bullhorn at the Capitol siege in January, appeared to test the limit of a judge's order requiring she wear a mask outside her home.

  • Black Army Officer Files Lawsuit After Being Held at Gunpoint by Police During Traffic Stop

    A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers who pointed their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a routine traffic stop.

  • Ex-Speaker John Boehner calls fellow Republican Jim Jordan a ‘political terrorist’

    Former Ohio Representative says he ‘never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart’

  • Matt Gaetz: Second staffer quits as pressure mounts on Republican congressman

    Luke Ball also quit as congressman’s communications director last week

  • Murder arrest as man, 20, dies ‘after being run over’ in Halfords car park

    The victim died at the scene after suffering serious head injuries.

  • Johnson & Johnson Just Issued This Urgent Warning About Its Vaccine

    Johnson&Johnson has created one of the three COVID vaccines currently available for those in the U.S. And while vaccine distribution is already well underway in the country, new things are being learned about the various versions every day—especially when it comes to the one produced by Johnson&Johnson, which is the newest of the three to be authorized in the U.S. Read on to find out what they have to say and for more from official COVID vaccine manufacturers, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. Johnson&Johnson said they are "aware" of blood clotting cases with COVID vaccines. Johnson&Johnson released a statement on April 9, stating that the company is "aware" that there have been cases of blood clotting, also known as thromboembolic events, "reported with all COVID-19 vaccines," as well as its own, CNN reported. However, the company says there has been no relationship established between its specific vaccine and these blood clots."Our close tracking of side effects has revealed a small number of very rare events following vaccination," the statement said. "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine." And for more the vaccine, This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says. A European agency is reviewing a link between Johnson&Johnson's vaccine and blood clots. This statement came out after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on April 9 that they were investigating whether a few blood-clotting cases could be linked to Johnson&Johnson's vaccine. According to the agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union, four serious cases of "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets" have been reported in people after they received the Johnson&Johnson one-dose vaccine. One of the cases occurred during a clinical trial and three other, one of which was fatal, occurred in the U.S. during the public vaccine rollout. However, it is still unknown if the vaccine is what caused these blood clots, which is what the EMA is currently looking into. And for more on the other vaccines, Moderna Caused This Reaction in 82 Percent of People, New Study Says. If you experience severe symptoms after the vaccine, seek medical care immediately. Johnson&Johnson says that anyone who gets the COVID vaccine and experiences any severe symptoms, especially those related to blood clotting, should seek medical assistance immediately, as reported by CNN. These symptoms could include shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling in the leg, persistent stomach pain, neurological symptoms, excessive or easy bruising, and/or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site. And for more possible concerns, If 1 of These 3 Body Parts Starts Swelling Up After Your Vaccine, Call a Doctor. Nearly five million people have received this vaccine so far. Currently, the Johnson&Johnson vaccine is only available in the U.S. under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly five million Americans have received this particular vaccine to date. However, the Johnson&Johnson vaccine was also authorized in the European Union on March 11, but its rollout is not expected for a few more weeks. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. The CDC currently says there is only one reason someone shouldn't get the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. With more than four million people vaccinated with Johnson&Johnson's vaccine and only four serious blood clotting cases reported, it's important to note that this is a rare event. The CDC says there is only one reason someone should not get this vaccine and that is if you have had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to any ingredient in the Johnson&Johnson vaccine."An allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen or if they must go to the hospital," the CDC says. "An immediate allergic reaction means a reaction within four hours of getting vaccinated, including symptoms such as hives, swelling, or wheezing." And for more on the vaccines, this is The Best COVID Vaccine to Get If You're Hesitant About Vaccinations, Doctors Say.

  • Dr. Saphier: Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects aren’t necessarily ‘causes for concern’

    A fourth site closes over reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier provides insight on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • Canyon County sheriff’s deputies released from hospital after fentanyl exposure at jail

    After searching an inmate, the deputies began experiencing symptoms because of the powerful opioid.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Josh Berry wins Xfinity race, full results

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

    Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange, just after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law. Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong, said investors had turned their attention to stock markets and other cryptocurrencies in the past couple of weeks, leaving Bitcoin idling in the upper 50-thousand dollar levels.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • What We're Into: The Szechuan hot chicken sando at Daybird

    This week's obsession: Mei Lin's new Sichuan hot chicken restaurant in Silver Lake.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.