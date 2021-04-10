Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

Best Life

Johnson&Johnson has created one of the three COVID vaccines currently available for those in the U.S. And while vaccine distribution is already well underway in the country, new things are being learned about the various versions every day—especially when it comes to the one produced by Johnson&Johnson, which is the newest of the three to be authorized in the U.S. Read on to find out what they have to say and for more from official COVID vaccine manufacturers, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. Johnson&Johnson said they are "aware" of blood clotting cases with COVID vaccines. Johnson&Johnson released a statement on April 9, stating that the company is "aware" that there have been cases of blood clotting, also known as thromboembolic events, "reported with all COVID-19 vaccines," as well as its own, CNN reported. However, the company says there has been no relationship established between its specific vaccine and these blood clots."Our close tracking of side effects has revealed a small number of very rare events following vaccination," the statement said. "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine." And for more the vaccine, This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says. A European agency is reviewing a link between Johnson&Johnson's vaccine and blood clots. This statement came out after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on April 9 that they were investigating whether a few blood-clotting cases could be linked to Johnson&Johnson's vaccine. According to the agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union, four serious cases of "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets" have been reported in people after they received the Johnson&Johnson one-dose vaccine. One of the cases occurred during a clinical trial and three other, one of which was fatal, occurred in the U.S. during the public vaccine rollout. However, it is still unknown if the vaccine is what caused these blood clots, which is what the EMA is currently looking into. And for more on the other vaccines, Moderna Caused This Reaction in 82 Percent of People, New Study Says. If you experience severe symptoms after the vaccine, seek medical care immediately. Johnson&Johnson says that anyone who gets the COVID vaccine and experiences any severe symptoms, especially those related to blood clotting, should seek medical assistance immediately, as reported by CNN. These symptoms could include shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling in the leg, persistent stomach pain, neurological symptoms, excessive or easy bruising, and/or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site. And for more possible concerns, If 1 of These 3 Body Parts Starts Swelling Up After Your Vaccine, Call a Doctor. Nearly five million people have received this vaccine so far. Currently, the Johnson&Johnson vaccine is only available in the U.S. under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly five million Americans have received this particular vaccine to date. However, the Johnson&Johnson vaccine was also authorized in the European Union on March 11, but its rollout is not expected for a few more weeks. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. The CDC currently says there is only one reason someone shouldn't get the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. With more than four million people vaccinated with Johnson&Johnson's vaccine and only four serious blood clotting cases reported, it's important to note that this is a rare event. The CDC says there is only one reason someone should not get this vaccine and that is if you have had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to any ingredient in the Johnson&Johnson vaccine."An allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen or if they must go to the hospital," the CDC says. "An immediate allergic reaction means a reaction within four hours of getting vaccinated, including symptoms such as hives, swelling, or wheezing." And for more on the vaccines, this is The Best COVID Vaccine to Get If You're Hesitant About Vaccinations, Doctors Say.