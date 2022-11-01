Congressional stock trading is a talking point in last days of the campaign

Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
·5 min read

Woodbridge, VA — Before Democratic canvassers left to search for any last-minute undecided voters on Sunday, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) gave a pep talk on the hot-button topics that might come up — such as infrastructure, prescription drug prices, and gun violence.

But after she finished, a canvasser named Frank Krogh asked about another issue in this northern Virginia town: stock trading by lawmakers.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance later, Krogh said he likes to broach the topic because "it's a two-fer." That is, it's a bipartisan issue that Spanberger is involved in and also addresses voters' overall distrust of Washington.

Congress’s failure to regulate its own trading activity is a talking point for Spanberger, who's been outspoken on the need to police the practice. The 43-year-old Democrat co-sponsored a bipartisan bill aiming to block the practice, one of several proposals seeking to stop or further police the stock trading activity of lawmakers. Those in favor of a ban or new regulations argue that lawmakers often have access to non-public information that could give them an edge in the stock market.

“Basically any place that I might be, somebody wants to talk about it,” Spanberger told Yahoo Finance Sunday, between conversations with voters. “People say: ‘Well I don't agree with everything you're doing but I like that banning members of Congress from trading stocks.’"

Stock trading on the campaign trail

Efforts to curb Congressional stock trading have hit more than one roadblock. When Congress adjourned at the end of September, lawmakers missed a deadline to vote on the practice. House leaders promise to take up the issue when they re-convene. However, they have yet to take concrete action to address an issue that exploded into public consciousness in late 2021 when reports emerged that lawmakers privy to information about the coronavirus sold stock just before the stock market tanked.

Despite the lack of action, efforts to rein in lawmaker stock trading have attracted the public's support.

A recent poll from Morning Consult found that two in three voters back a stock trading ban for officials across the government. Support for a ban has grown following a steady stream of news reports throughout the year revealing members of Congress and government officials trade stocks while working on issues that moved the prices of those securities.

In a screenshot from a recent campaign ad, Senate Candidate John Fetterman touted his position on lawmaker stock trading.
In a screenshot from a recent campaign ad, Senate Candidate John Fetterman touted his position on lawmaker stock trading.

Democratic candidates have been particularly vocal in support of a ban. In Pennsylvania, Senate candidate John Fetterman cut an ad touting his positions and attacking Mitch McConnell over the issue. Another challenged Democrat, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), also mentions it prominently. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) also brings up the issue often and lists it high on his campaign website. Like Spanberger, Kelly has been one of the loudest voices calling for a ban on trading.

“It's not right for individuals to be elected to Congress and then be able to trade on information that the American people don't have,” Kelly said in an interview with Yahoo Finance earlier this year.

Some Republicans are taking up the cause, as well. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC closely aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, has made a habit of cutting attack ads against candidates who haven’t followed the disclosure rules around stock trading in the past. The fund has aired ads against Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) in those key races.

Lee and Malinowski both failed to follow the rules of prompt disclosure of trades required by 2012's STOCK Act around activity that took place in 2020 and 2021. Malinowski has since announced he put his assets into a qualified blind trust. Mitch McConnell, the leader of Senate Republicans, doesn’t appear to have broken any of the disclosure rules — but he has traded stocks, as have hundreds of lawmakers.

‘I want a vote on that bill’

Lawmakers will return to Washington in mid-November for the so-called lame duck session and could make one more push on the issue. House Democrats are still debating one bill that would require lawmakers and other officials to move their assets into a qualified blind trust or a mutual fund, ETF, or a government bond.

The new rules would also apply to the president, the vice president, White House staff, Supreme Court Justices, and Federal Reserve officials with some advocates fearing that going too big will sink the entire effort.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held a weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
During a press conference as Congress adjourned before the 2022 election, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said “well, you have to have the votes to bring it up,” when pressed on why a stock trading bill had again been delayed. “This is a legislative process.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has also promised to revisit the issue if he becomes the speaker. But it's unclear how this issue will play out on the campaign trail. Both Spanberger and Kelly are two of the most prominent leaders in the effort to ban stock trading — and both could lose their jobs at the hands of voters next week.

Spanberger is in the middle of a toss-up race against Republican Yesli Vega that has drawn national attention and visits from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in recent days. Spanberger has also faced a series of campaign ads calling her a rubber stamp for Pelosi. Fact-checkers have knocked those ads because Spanberger called out Pelosi specifically on the stock trading issues.

Spanberger hopes her overall record of “just getting things to work” will carry her to victory next Tuesday. But she acknowledges that Congress’s repeated failure to tackle the stock trading issue hasn’t helped her make the case as an incumbent in 2022.

"I would've loved to have a vote on it two years ago," she says. Striking a hopeful note, she added, “I expect to vote on that bill and I want a vote on that bill because it matters to people and it matters to voters.”

Ben Werschkul is a Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Embracer Group Shuts Down Montreal Video Game Studio

    (Bloomberg) -- Video game publisher Embracer Group AB is shutting down Onoma, a Montreal, Canada-based video game studio that it acquired just months ago.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningOnoma, fo

  • Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: Everything You Need to Know

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter Inc., capping months of speculation over whether he would complete the deal. It’s been a wild ride for all involved, but after several fits and starts, the company is finally in the hands of the tech billionaire who also runs Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. Here’s the timeline of how it came together.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEve

  • Fed Should Stay on Course, Not Pause Too Soon, Summers Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says in a tweet that the “growing chorus” for the Fed to pause interest rate hikes very soon is “badly misguided.”Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on Reo

  • Markets contend with November uncertainty after Dow's record October

    The Dow is coming off its best month since 1976, but it's unclear how markets will fare overall in November.

  • UPDATE 1-Republicans could cut Social Security, Biden says in Florida

    U.S. President Joe Biden warned Florida voters that Social Security and Medicare could be repealed by Republicans, an effort to make healthcare and retirement benefits an issue ahead of elections determining whether Democrats hold Congress. "You've been paying into Social Security your whole life, you earned it, now these guys want to take it away," Biden said in a speech describing the programs as "under siege" by Republicans.

  • Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi

    CBS News reached out to Fox News and Watters on Monday and had not heard back by 5 p.m. ET.

  • Retail analyst details 'the biggest risk' for sellers this holiday season

    Not every retailer will be a winner this holiday season.

  • Justice Jackson Recused Herself From a Supreme Court Case. Your Move, Clarence Thomas!

    Today, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments that will likely result in its overturning of affirmative action in education. The plaintiffs allege that race-conscious school admissions are a form of discrimination against White and Asian students. It’s bad! But there are actually two separate arguments today about the constitutionality about affirmative action, because Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from one due to a potential conflict of interest. Justice Clarence Thomas is seein

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post

    The ex-president's son continued to pile on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband after he was seriously hurt in a hammer attack in their home.

  • Britain's New Prime Minister Is Already Facing His First Crisis

    Calls for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to resign are growing over her hardline approach to migrants.

  • Trump is spreading conspiracy-theory lies about the Paul Pelosi attack that have already been debunked

    "Wow, it's weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks," Trump said during a podcast interview.

  • Supreme Court waves off Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to block Georgia subpoena

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and ally of former President Trump, had asked the Supreme Court to block the grand jury subpoena.

  • Biden lost temper with Zelenskyy during phone call over Ukraine aid

    President Biden lost his temper on a phone call with Zelenskyy when the Ukraine president asked for more aid right after Biden told him he'd greenlit $1 billion in aid.

  • Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17.

  • Russian journalists defy Putin to report on casualties in Ukraine

    Two Siberian journalists reporting on the war in Ukraine say they won't be muzzled. 'This is what we are supposed to do.'

  • Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

    Former President Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said in an interview with Americano Media,…

  • Disassembled Mi-2 helicopter found in container at Odesa customs office, says SBI

    A Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter has been found during an inspection of containers at the Odesa customs office, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported on Oct. 31.

  • Five reasons why Rishi Sunak will not sack Suella Braverman

    The senior member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group was gloomy about the prospects for Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary.

  • Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

    Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment, but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday. Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White House in 2017, the Trump Organization found itself scrambling to scrub some pay practices and financial arrangements now at issue at the company's criminal tax fraud trial in New York, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney told jurors. The Trump Organization changed its ways in 2017 or 2018 after bringing in a Washington lawyer to audit its tax practices following Trump’s election, McConney said in his second day on the witness stand before testing positive for COVID-19, a development that abruptly suspended the trial until Monday.

  • U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated. The order from the chief justice maintains the status quo while the Supreme Court assesses Trump's emergency request, filed on Monday, to block a lower court ruling that upheld the House panel's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work, while his attorneys prepare an appeal. Roberts ordered the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee to respond to Trump's bid by Nov. 10.