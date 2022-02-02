Congressman Brad Schneider Tests Positive for COVID-19

DEERFIELD, IL — Congressman Brad Schneider (D-Deerfield) has tested positive for COVID-19. Schneider, who represents Illinois' 10th Congressional District, said he had a positive COVID-19 result after taking a rapid antigen test Tuesday night prior to attending a public event.

"Earlier this morning, I had a negative result from a rapid antigen test before a scheduled television studio interview," Schneider said in a statement. "Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot. I am not presently exhibiting any symptoms, and am able to effectively work from home while isolating this week, as per CDC guidelines and guidance from the House Attending Physician."



Schneider also tested positive for the coronavirus in 2021 in the days following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.



The 10th Congressional District covers parts of Lake and Cook County, including all or parts of Beach Park, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, Fox Lake, Glencoe, Grayslake, Highland Park, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Libertyville, Morton Grove, Mundelein, North Chicago, Northbrook, Prospect Heights, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Vernon Hills, Waukegan, Wheeling and Zion.

The rest of Schneider's statement:

“I am incredibly grateful for the remarkable efforts of our scientists, medical researchers and all those who worked tirelessly to bring forward the vaccines and treatments that are saving countless lives in the fight against COVID. Unlike a year ago when I had COVID-19 the first time, this time I will be fighting the virus with the full protections afforded by the vaccine and I am looking forward to a speedy and complete recovery. As I have since the vaccines were first available, I strongly encourage all who have not yet received the vaccine to get your shots, and if you haven’t yet received your booster, please do so as soon as possible.

This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch