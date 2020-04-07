Congressman calls for Navy Secretary to quit after he admits he was wrong to call fired coronavirus captain ‘naive and stupid’

The armed services committee chairman has called on US Navy secretary to stand down after he apologised for calling a fired aircraft carrier captain “naive and stupid”.

Adam Smith said on Monday that Thomas Modly, the acting US Navy secretary, had been “tone death” in his handling of the situation on-board a US aircraft carrier amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

The committee chair, having criticised Mr Modly for focusing on his “personal ego” said: “I no longer have confidence in Acting Secretary Modly’s leadership of the Navy and believe he should be removed from his position,”

Mr Smith also called the secretary's firing of the USS Theodore Roosevelt captain “at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew.”

Mr Modly apologised publicly on Monday for his criticism of Captain Brett Crozier by saying that he was “smart and passionate” – and the “opposite” of naive and stupid.

Mr Modly later appeared to backtrack by saying: “I believe, precisely because he [Captain Cozier] is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation of his ship.

Mr Smith was joined by other Democrat lawmakers in Congress on Monday who have now called for Mr Modly to be sacked following his speech.

Read more

When can we really expect coronavirus to end?

Everything you need to know on supermarket delivery slots

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

Listen to the latest episode of The Independent Coronavirus Podcast