Congressman calls on US to evacuate Afghan refugees: 'Just put them on f---ing planes and get them out of there'

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego is a Harvard educated Marine Corp combat veteran whose political future is being watched closely. Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

'Just put them on f---ing planes and get them out of there,' wrote Rep. Ruben Gallego on Twitter.

Gallego, a veteran, argued that the US could easily evacuate refugees and deal with paperwork later.

Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee their country as the government falls to the Taliban.

As Afghanistan falls under Taliban rule, thousands of civilians are seeking to flee the country, resulting in images of a crowded tarmac at Kabul airport and people clinging to departing planes.

Responding to reports that Afghans that assisted the US may be evacuated without visas, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona encouraged the US to follow that course of action.

"There are tons of cruise ships that are empty. There are bases everywhere around the world and there is this whole massive country that is used to assimilating immigrants (and Canada)," he wrote.

"Just put them on f---ing planes and get them out of there," he added.

Gallego's tweet echoes a similar one the congressman wrote on Sunday, where he argued that it was important to help the refugees before worrying about the paperwork involved.

"What can we do now? Evacuate every person we can that helped us in Afghanistan. Skip the bureaucratic bulls---, get people on planes," he wrote.

"Land them any where in the United States. We are a country of 330 million people. We can easily absorb 100,000 people."

Rep. Gallego, an Iraq war veteran and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, joins a chorus of voices calling for the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan. On Sunday, a group of roughly 300 Afghans staged a "die-in" as part of a protest outside the White House.

