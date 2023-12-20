Congressman celebrates community contributors

Dec. 20—U.S. Rep. Mike Turner Wednesday saluted four area residents for services rendered to the Dayton area, and in two cases, the nation.

Honored at Turner's downtown Dayton office were: Chris Colliver, who is the technical advisor for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Acquisition Intelligence, at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Larry Litten (with his brother Jerry); Mike Etter, former Trotwood and Dayton International Airport police chief; and Mila Gelbart, a student-athlete at Oakwood Junior High School.

"They exemplify character and the true meaning of service to their communities, day in and day out," said Turner, a Dayton Republican.

Brothers Jerry and Larry Litten are members of a family noted for heeding their nation's call. Turner said seven Litten brothers enlisted in the Air Force, accumulating more than 130 years of military service in total.

"Mr. and Mrs. Carl Litten, parents of the seven Litten brothers, were even honored with a personal note from President Nixon in 1972, expressing appreciation for the splendid example set by your entire family," Turner said.

The family's service has been memorialized with a bench outside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Etter, for his part, expressed gratitude at having two jobs he enjoyed, in Trotwood and Dayton. He retired from his airport job in August after more than 15 years in that role. Before working for Dayton, he worked for Trotwood police for almost 30 years.

"I've been very fortunate," Etter said. "I've had 45 years, two jobs in law enforcement that I enjoyed going to work ... I got to work with some dedicated first responders and support staff in my career."

Colliver has no plans to retire any time soon. Also a veteran of NASIC — the National Air and Space Intelligence Center — Colliver marveled at how intelligence gatherers at Wright-Patterson work closely with weapons designers and the acquisition workforce at the base.

"I'm just blessed to have the crew that I do, and to be able to make the impact with both ... NASIC and now with the Air Force Materiel Command, to be the No. 1 user of intelligence to make sure our warfighters are served in the future," he said.

"Wright-Patt is unique in the world," he added.

Turner praised Gelbert, an Oakwood High School junior, for winning the National American Miss Pre-Teen pageant in 2022, representing Ohio.

On the former Twitter this month, Oakwood schools praised her as "hardworking, kind, and a quiet superstar."