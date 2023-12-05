Congressman Glenn Thompson diagnosed with prostate cancer. ‘I will tackle this head on’

The U.S. House member who represents Centre County announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo treatment.

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard, said he feels well and plans to continue his work representing Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, according to a press release.

“Anyone who’s worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment,” Thompson said in a written statement. “I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress.”

Thompson, 64, has served Centre County as representative since 2009, first as the representative for the 5th Congressional District and then serving the 15th Congressional District since 2019 after redistricting. He currently chairs the House Agricultural Committee. The 15th district is the largest in Pennsylvania, encompassing Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, and Warren counties, and parts of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango counties.

In the release, Thompson said he appreciates both privacy and prayers at this time.

“My faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head on,” he said.