Congressman John Joyce announces reelection bid

Sep. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, announced on Tuesday that he plans to seek a fourth term in office during the 2024 election cycle.

Joyce, who joined Congress in 2019, represents Pennsylvania's 13th District that includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with part of Somerset County.

He specifically mentioned improving rural health care and continuing his Homegrown Health Care Initiative that provides Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine students the opportunity to complete their clinical studies at regional hubs, including Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, among his goals if reelected.

"We need to assure that everyone has access to the physician they need," said Joyce when first announcing his reelection bid in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat. "The opportunities of the Homegrown Health Care (Initiative) have started. ... This ability to allow students to be able to come home, and train, and set up in the communities where they come from to be able to serve at a different level, that is one of the key reasons that I'm running for reelection."

He also talked about wanting to help develop rural broadband and other technologies for education, business and health care.

"We recognize that the digital divide exists," said Joyce, who serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, as a member of both the Health and the Oversight and Investigations subcommittees. "And the funding that is coming to Pennsylvania, I don't want to see that all just end up in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. I want to see the ability for those funds to be placed in Cambria, in Somerset, in Bedford counties."

Joyce will be running in a year in which Pennsylvania is once again expected to play a major role in a presidential race, but he emphasized the need to keep a focus on local issues, such as rural broadband and health care.

"Coming from the most conservative district north of the Mason — Dixon Line and certainly the most conservative district in Pennsylvania, all of these issues are going to come into play," Joyce said.

"But first and foremost, voters need to hear that I will continue to be the responsible steward of the taxpayer dollars."