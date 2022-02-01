Congressman Mark Green weighs in on Russia-Ukraine tensions following trip to Kyiv
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Anne-Marie GreenCanadian journalist
- Vladimir DuthiersAmerican television journalist
In a show of support, members of Congress recently visited Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as tensions escalate with Russia. Republican Congressman Mark Green of Tennessee, who was part of that congressional delegation, joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the situation.