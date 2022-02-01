Congressman Mark Green weighs in on Russia-Ukraine tensions following trip to Kyiv

Good Morning America

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany turned over text messages to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a source familiar with the investigation -- the latest indication of the extensive level of cooperation the committee has received from many witnesses. McEnany, who was at work in the White House and around then-President Donald Trump before and during the Capitol attack, was subpoenaed by the panel for records and testimony in November, and turned over text messages to committee investigators.