Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
cpac matt gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused the media of being "biased" in their reporting of Ted Cruz's Cancún trip.

  • Gaetz said the news media were more concerned about the trip than "caravans going through Mexico."

  • The congressman previously said that Cruz shouldn't have apologized for his vacation.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday accused the media of being "biased" in their reporting of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's vacation to Cancún, Mexico.

Gaetz, who is an outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump, was speaking on the third day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida when he made the comments.

"Now, speaking of all this bias, it was awful the way the media treated Ted Cruz," Gaetz said, according to The Independent.

"I mean the left and the media were more worried about Ted Cruz going to Mexico to spend his own money, then they are about the caravans going through Mexico to take ours," he added, as applause erupted in the crowd.

Cruz has been facing calls to resign after he was caught flying to Cancún last week to stay at a luxury five-star resort with his family amid a catastrophic winter storm that left more than 20 people dead in Texas.

This is not the first time Gaetz has defended Cruz over his trip to Mexico.

Shortly after the Texas senator issued his apology, Gaetz tweeted: "Ted Cruz should not have apologized." He did not elaborate on the assertion.

According to a YouGov poll published this week, Cruz's approval rating among Republicans has dropped by more than 20 percent.

Cruz has since apologized for the trip and told reporters he regretted his decision. "It was obviously a mistake," he said last week. "In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it."

However, earlier this week, the Texas senator accused the media of its coverage of his Mexican-vacation scandal, saying it was "obsessed" with him because it is suffering from "Trump withdrawal."

Gaetz has been serving Florida's 1st congressional district since 2017. He's been called "one of the most enthusiastic defenders of President Trump on cable news" and a "proud Trump protégé."

Trump himself is expected to speak at CPAC, in what will be his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Satirical post says Ted Cruz lost his Marriott hotel points after Cancun trip

    Sen. Ted Cruz caught heat for his ill-timed trip to Cancun. But he didn't lose his Marriott points as a result. A story saying as much is satirical.

  • Fauci on CPAC speech: 'I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was applauded at CPAC when she rebuked Fauci's Covid guidance.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • Stephen Miller caged children. And he thinks Biden's immigration policies are cruel?

    Former Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller is doing Biden a huge favor by calling his immigration policies cruel and inhumane.

  • Republican Sen. Sasse slams Nebraska GOP for "weird worship" of Trump after state party rebuke

    The Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday formally "rebuked" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote to impeach former President Trump earlier this year, though it stopped short of a formal censure, CNN reports.Why it matters: Sasse is the latest among a slate of Republicans who have faced some sort of punishment from their state party apparatus after voting to impeach the former president. The senator responded statement Saturday, per the Omaha World-Herald, saying "most Nebraskans don't think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bottom line: "Senator Sasse's condemnation of President Trump and his support for President Trump's impeachment have been liberally used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denied the President due process," said the resolution, according to CNN.The party expressed "deep disappointment and sadness with respect to the service of Senator Ben Sasse and calls for an immediate readjustment whereby he represents the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska."Sasse was first rebuked by the party in 2016, but was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, which is around 5 more points than Trump won in Nebraska.Go deeper ... Trump’s blunt weapon: State GOP leadersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sen. Rick Scott on GOP unity: The ‘Republican civil war is canceled’

    Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues his party is united against Democrats’ policies. He tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ he will be ‘very aggressive’ in supporting Republican incumbents in 2022 congressional races.

  • Transcript: Adam Kinzinger on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger that aired Sunday, February 28, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • GOP congresswoman's husband, whose truck had Three Percenters decal, says he never heard of armed group before

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller said he was given the sticker featuring the armed group's logo by a friend "who said that it represented patriotism."

  • Ted Cruz Mocks AOC Days After She Raised $5 Million for Struggling Texans

    Sen. Ted Cruz took a moment during his CPAC speech on Friday to take a crack at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for expressing fear during the Capitol insurgence rather than thanking her for raising $5 million for Texans impacted by a mass power and water crisis. The Texas lawmaker, back from his recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, told the Orlando crowd, “…and AOC is telling us she was murdered” — a clear reference to Ocasio-Cortez saying “I thought I was going to die” when supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Ocasio-Cortez made the comment during an Instagram Live video last month. “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense but also in a very, very specific sense,” she said. Soon after, critics of the 31-year-old Democrat from New York City claimed she overstated how much danger she was in and mislead the public into believing she was closer to the rioters than she actually was. Also Read: Ted Cruz's Cancun Getaway Has Sparked Some Merciless #TedFled Memes Cruz’s jab came a few days after AOC helped raise millions for those hard hit in Cruz’s home state of Texas, where a winter storm caused nearly 1.8 million Texans to lose power and some 7 million Texans forced to boil tap water before drinking it. As that was happening, Cruz was caught flying to toasty Cancun for a family vacation. The Lone Star State senator said his home “lost heat and power too,” but that he went on the trip to essentially chaperone the transportation for his daughters. Meanwhile, AOC launched a fundraiser for Texans affected by the storm and was joined by Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Sheila Jackson Lee in distributing food at the Houston Food Bank. More than $5 million was raised. But Cruz didn’t just joke about AOC in his CPAC speech; he also quipped about his much-maligned recent trip to Mexico. “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said at the beginning of his CPAC speech. “It’s not as nice as Cancun — but it’s nice!” Read original story Ted Cruz Mocks AOC Days After She Raised $5 Million for Struggling Texans At TheWrap

  • A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

  • Ted Cruz mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at CPAC after the congresswoman raised millions for his Texan constituents

    Senator Ted Cruz described his political rivals, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as "shrill" and "angry."

  • No. 1 UConn beats Butler behind big games from Edwards and Bueckers

    Aaliyah Edwards&nbsp;had 24 points and 14 rebounds and&nbsp;Paige Bueckers&nbsp;added 20 points and 14 assists as No. 1 UConn defeats Butler 97-68.

  • Biden supports an 'independent review' into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Cuomo, press secretary says

    Two women have alleged that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted inappropriately in the workplace and created a culture of sexual harassment.

  • ‘It’s Going to Be Like Myanmar.’ Trump Cult Convinced Military Coup Will Put Him Back in Office

    Biden is a “puppet president.” The military is in charge and will be “restoring the republic with Trump as president,” one delusional QAnon believer told CNN

  • Biden admin scrambles to expand housing for migrant children

    Roughly 97% of the shelter beds the U.S. government has to house unaccompanied migrant children are currently full.

  • Deb Antney Recalls When Gucci Mane Robbed French Montana of $5000

    Deb Antney, the woman responsible for helping break both Gucci Mane and French Montana, recalls a time when Gucci lived up to his legend at Montana’s expense.

  • Federal judge in Texas rules eviction moratorium is unconstitutional

    The pandemic-related emergency measure was aimed at halting evictions of people whose livelihoods were upended by Covid-19.

  • U.N. Security Council demands ceasefires to allow vaccinations

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday demanded that all parties to armed conflicts engage immediately in a "durable, extensive, and sustained humanitarian pause" to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations. It was seen as a key test of U.N. cooperation between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. The council last year took several months to agree a resolution calling for a pandemic ceasefire due to bickering between Beijing and ex-President Donald Trump's administration.