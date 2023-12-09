Congressman McHenry joins Cher, Margot Robbie on New York Times ‘Most Stylish’ list

While he’s bowing out of Congress, his bow-ties are drawing national attention.

Congressman Patrick McHenry of Lincoln County has been named one of the 71 ‘Most Stylish People of the Year’ by the style section of the New York Times.

ALSO READ: Fashion Funds the Cure hosts annual event to raise funds for pediatric cancer

The paper wrote a silver lining of watching the many House Speaker votes was seeing McHenry’s various, colorful bow-ties.

McHenry has some great company on the New York Times list.

Other people with the honor include Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, Margot Robbie, and Cher.

(WATCH BELOW: Fashion Nova to issue refunds to customers)



