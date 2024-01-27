Congressman Mike Gallagher sends letter to Postmaster General amid mail issues in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Sturgeon Bay have not been receiving their mail since November, and on Friday, officials in Wisconsin took action.

State Representative Joel Kitchens and Congressman Mike Gallagher held a press conference to announce they’ve sent a letter to the Postmaster General after being met with silence from the United States Postal Service.

“We want those answers,” said Gallagher. “We want a plan on how this gets fixed so people aren’t worried about paying their bills or getting essential medicine that they need.”

Recently, Strobe Island came across mail issues, but that was due to bad weather and has since resumed.

