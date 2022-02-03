Congressman Ritchie Torres on crime and gun violence in New York City
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ritchie TorresDemocratic Party politician in the United States
- Tanya RiveroAmerican journalist
- Eric AdamsAmerican politician and retired police officer
President Biden traveled to New York City on Thursday to discuss the rise in crime and gun violence with Mayor Eric Adams. Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, joins CBS News’ Tanya Rivero to offer his views on what the city could be doing better.