Congressman Ritchie Torres reacts to NYCHA corruption arrests
Torres grew up in the city's public housing, and introduced a bill to demand more transparency after the arrests.
Torres grew up in the city's public housing, and introduced a bill to demand more transparency after the arrests.
Google Bard is no more. Almost exactly a year after first introducing its (rushed) efforts to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, the company is retiring the name and rebranding Bard as Gemini, the name of its family of foundation models. Gemini Ultra will be a paid experience, though.
Investors are looking to fresh earnings reports for impetus with the S&P 500 just shy of reaching 5,000 for the first time.
The Digital Services Act requires platforms with over 45 million users to comply with EU stipulations.
Meta is challenging a fee levied by the European Union on larger online platforms under its rebooted ecommerce rules. While a number of tech giants have taken issue with their designations under the law, this is the first suit that's focused on the supervisory fee. The news of Meta's legal challenge was first reported yesterday by Politico.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
They're our favorite wireless headphones for 2024.
It's part of a $1.3 billion investment at its Kentucky facility.
Apple has introduced an AI model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE), which uses multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret text-based commands when manipulating images
India's central bank said Thursday it takes supervisory actions and imposes business restrictions only after "persistent non-compliance" with rules, its first comment after a clampdown on Paytm last week has posed existential questions about the future of the leading financial services firm. Shaktikanta Das, the Reserve Bank of India governor, said the central bank always engages with regulated entities bilaterally and nudges them to take corrective action. If the central bank takes actions, "it is always proportionate to the gravity of the situation," said Das, pictured above, in a media briefing.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the news that Kirk Herbstreit may have contributed to quarterback Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska.
The Kings hilariously played Brandon Aiyuk's catch on repeat while the Pistons' starting lineup was being announced on Wednesday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Is he a future Hall of Famer? His coaches and teammates think so.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
The country music legend has been using this affordable lash-lengthener for over two decades now: 'I love it,' she raved.
Copilot, Microsoft's family of AI-powered chatbots and assistants, is getting a few new upgrades timed with a flashy Super Bowl LVIII ad campaign. In a post on the official Microsoft blog, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's chief marketing officer, outlined what users can expect. Now with Copilot as our singular experience for people looking to get more out of AI creation, we're introducing further .