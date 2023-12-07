Congressman Rogers reintroduces Black Lung bill named for Whitley County coal miner

Dec. 7—WASHINGTON DC — U.S. Representative Hal Rogers announced Wednesday that he is reaching across the aisle to see legislation that would fast-track Black Lung benefits become law.

Rogers (R-KY) and U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA) reintroduced the John "J.L." White Ensuring Timely Black Lung Benefits Act — named in memory of a former coal miner from Williamsburg, who passed away in 2019 before receiving the benefits he was approved for.

The congressman first introduced the bill in March 2022.

"Mr. White's story is far too common. Fighting black lung disease can be a costly burden after many years of hard work, and our coal miners shouldn't have to fight through red tape while fighting for their lives," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "I was honored to help J.L's family finally receive the benefits he rightfully earned to pay his medical expenses, but unfortunately, he never got to see the first check. That's why I keep pushing for this legislation, which will allow the trust fund to help black lung patients in waiting."

This bill would ensure former coal miners who have met the Department of Labor's (DoL) medical eligibility requirements can begin receiving payments from the trust fund 60 days after approval, while the DoL continues its diligent, and often lengthy work, to determine the responsible payer.

Medicare coverage for disabled coal miners with black lung disease ceases for some medical services and prescriptions, like inhalers, even though the miners have not yet started receiving payments, making this bill a critical fix.

"Coal miners who have developed black lung disease do not have the luxury to wait for their benefits from the Black Lung Disability Fund," said Congressman Bishop. "This important legislation will help ensure that coal miners now, and in the future, will be able to receive the assistance they need in a timely manner so that they will not have to face lengthy delays like John White did. I commend my friend and colleague Hal Rogers for his outstanding bipartisan leadership on this vital issue."

Liable companies will be responsible for reimbursing the trust fund, providing longevity to this important fund. If a liable company is not found, the miner would continue to receive benefits from the trust fund.

White's daughter, Johnna Robinson, says her dad was recruited to the coal mines as a highly skilled dozer operator, and quickly worked his way up the ranks.

"This bill will ensure that these miners in need receive their benefits in a timely manner. My Dad loved coal mining, but nothing frustrated him more than red-tape and policies that protected larger corporations at the expense of hard-working men and women," said Robinson. "He would be so honored to know about this bill, and how it could be a help and benefit to miners in need. To have this bill named for him means so much to our family because it means that the legacy and passions of our family patriarch, John L. White, can live on and remind us how blessed we all were to have him in our lives."

Since 1973, the Department of Labor has received more than 119,000 black lung claims in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which is the third highest in the country.