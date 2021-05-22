Congressman scrutinized for pandemic profits
In the early days of the pandemic, New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski scolded those looking to capitalize on the once-in-a-century health crisis.
Joe Biden's verbal missteps have been legendary throughout his political career but have been mostly missing since he became president in January.
Israel is a huge part of my life as a Jew. But the "Israel can do no wrong" mentality scares me, because it is not in Israel's best interest.
Joe Biden's hopes of reviving the Iran nuclear deal face mounting opposition in the wake of violence in Gaza as Republicans demanded no relaxation of sanctions on Tehran due to its support for Hamas. Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have been going on in Vienna since early April with European diplomats acting as intermediaries. One US official said the latest round of talks were "positive and we saw meaningful progress" although "important differences remain which still need to be addressed." A senior European diplomat added: "We have made tangible progress. Both on the nuclear side and on the sanctions side, we are now beginning to see the contours of what the final deal could look like. However, success is not guaranteed."
The prospects for an ambitious infrastructure deal have been thrown into serious doubt after the White House reduced President Joe Biden's sweeping proposal to $1.7 trillion but Republican senators rejected the compromise as disappointing, saying "vast differences” remain. While talks have not collapsed, the downbeat assessment is certain to mean new worries from Democrats that time is slipping to strike a deal. Skepticism had been rising on all sides over the lack of significant movement off Biden's $2.3 trillion plan or the GOP's proposed $568 billion alternative.
Buy it, and maybe Prince Charming will come your way, too.
"Help me," pleaded William Jennette as officers restrained him, "they're going to kill me."
Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine -- though most still largely back Israel.
Let Liz Cheney and Michael Cohen, two former Trumpites who came out from under the former president's control, show a swath of abused Republicans the rewards of doing the right thing.
Nigel Bolton, Co-Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Fundamental Equity Group, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impact of inflationary dynamics on equity market pricing and where the best investment opportunities lie.
The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the Opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.
Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.
Another man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder.
In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayBiden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsHarry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'
‘Louise came to our house to lament that she would need to borrow from her sister and Ada in order to even pay the $1,000’
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesIf you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.It has been an intense 24 hours in the royal news cycle.Just after 2 p.m. British time on Thursday, the BBC published a long-awaited report into the 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana, which concluded in no uncertain terms that Bashir lied to and deceived Princess Diana and her brother to land the interview.Eight hours later, William and Harry issued coordinated statements responding to the report.Harry’s statement explicitly accused the BBC of being responsible for the death of his mother: “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” he said.Royal Reconciliation? Nope, Princes Harry, Charles, and William Are Still at WarWilliam’s statement, delivered via a video posted on Twitter, was equally charged: “It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” he said.While the two brothers, united in grief for their mother, constructed their very different statements, journalists around the world were watching advance copies of Harry's new mental health documentary in which he unloaded, yet again, on his father specifically and the monarchy more generally.Just a few hours later, the entire five episodes popped up in Apple TV subscribers queues. The truly devoted stayed up all night, watching and parsing them on social media.No one disputes that Harry had a horrific and traumatic childhood, and this documentary makes that point abundantly clear. No-one disputes that it is vitally important to destigmatize talking about mental health and celebrities can play an important role in this, as Lady Gaga’s amazing interview for the documentary showed (although the fact she wasn’t considered important enough to get to be interviewed by Oprah, only Harry did, was a little strange.)But it seems increasingly odd that Harry is unable to talk about the undoubted trauma of his very public childhood grief without humiliating, embarrassing, and shaming his father, while simultaneously boasting of his own sense of “compassion.”Harry accused his father of bullying him, of telling him that because he had to “suffer” so would Harry. He accused the monarchy of “conspiring” with the media to smear Meghan and of not protecting his mother. He said that their attempts to leave the royal life were blocked and made impossible. He said nobody talked to him about his mother’s death. And he accused the family of “total silence, total neglect.”It was quite incredible to hear a clearly very angry Harry, as he talked about “the forces working against us,” say, “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Actually, Harry seems just as angry and bitter as he has seemed in other interviews. That is understandable. But where he sees the “compassion” in all this is fascinating.Harry also appears to believe his earlier interview with Oprah was also an example of “compassion in action” as the Archewell website describes the Sussexes’ mission, saying of the previous interview with Oprah, “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Huh? One would have thought that the first step towards reconciliation in these circumstances and acting compassionately to your father would be to stop publicly ripping chunks out of him.But suddenly, these films weren't really about Harry coping with the anxiety caused by his fear of flying into London using trendy new therapies such as tapping. It wasn’t even about the deeply distasteful implied comparison between Harry’s difficulties and a tragic Syrian child refugee who found his brother blown to bits in an Idlib playground. The documentary makers appeared to be trying, at one stage, to get the child to overcome his unimaginable trauma using the same tapping therapy, also called EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), that Harry was using in his $17m Montecito mansion to cure his Heathrow panic attacks.No, as we approached the end of episode five, The Me You Can’t See degenerated into a rehashing of the same old list of Harry and Meghan’s grievances, well familiar to and very much seen by all readers of Finding Freedom. The topspin of therapy-speak provided a justification for Oprah to invite Harry to revisit the detail of his family feud.There is an eerie thread here, for those who wish to see it, back to Diana’s Panorama interview.Diana thought she was in control when she sat down with Martin Bashir. For all of Harry and William’s dutiful and completely understandable attempts to paint Diana as the hapless, naïve, and innocent victim of a conniving media machine and rogue reporter, the truth is that Diana absolutely cooperated with Bashir for the interview. She wanted to do it. She wrote him a note after the interview saying that she had not been pressured or deceived into doing it. She told her friends that she considered the interview a triumph, and collaborated with countless other journalists in a desperate effort to get her story out there, including sending hours and hours of tape recordings to Andrew Morton for him to use in his book about her.And guess what? Her story got sensationalized.The parallel with Harry is uncanny.Harry no doubt believed every bit as much as Diana did that he was totally in control of the situation when he sat down to tell Oprah his story. He was co-producer for the show for goodness sake! But Oprah is making a product, just as Martin Bashir was all those years ago, and Harry is the raw material, just as Diana was all those years ago.One wonders whether Archie might conclude his father was exploited by Apple in the same way his grandmother was exploited by the BBC, if he sits down to watch Oprah’s cozy chats with him 25 years hence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements, four sources briefed on the matter said. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) planned move is expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of Mexico's aviation oversight by the agency. The sources added that Mexican government officials have been informed about the planned action and raised concerns.
George Floyd's life and death moved many artists to express themselves, process their anger and celebrate humanity.
Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite. Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for this November's gubernatorial election, once dodged questions about whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. Cruz is unlikely to headline events this fall, an advisor said.
Taco Bell re-released its Naked Chicken Chalupa as, what fans are dubbing, the chain's foray into the fast-food chicken sandwich wars.
Today is Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the Christian church. In times past, my church, The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) at 1351 NW 6th St. in Liberty City, would have a festive, 10-day celebration, starting the Sunday before Pentecost Day and culminating on the big day. A week before our Pentecost Feast, as we dubbed it, members of the church would meet at noontime during the week at the church for prayer. Our prayers usually were for the Lord to get us ready spiritually for Pentecost, and the strength and faith to live the Christian life long after Pentecost.