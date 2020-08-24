Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares her skin and makeup routine: 'Femininity has power'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her morning beauty and makeup routine while making a powerful statement about the expectations society places on women.

In a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, Ocasio-Cortez, outlined her essential skin product picks and her go-to red lip routine.

"The reason why I think it's so important to share these things is that, first of all, femininity has power, and in politics there is so much criticism and nitpicking about how women and femme people present ourselves," she said. “Just being a woman is quite politicized here in Washington."

Ocasio-Cortez continued, "There’s this really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty and fashion, that that's somehow frivolous. But I actually think these are some of the most substantive decisions that we make—and we make them every morning."

Happy Friday! Beauty is political.💄 Thanks @voguemagazine for a conversation on what it means to work a red lip on Capitol Hill. Get ready with us at the full video link below ⬇️ https://t.co/Ah0zQ3jaS0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020

In the candid video, the Democratic congresswoman from New York points out that she hasn't had much sleep as she has been working to get people health care during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bronx-born lawmaker also mentioned how constant travel between New York City and Washington, D.C., while Congress is in session, is taxing on her skin. To counteract the toll, she applies toner, a vitamin C serum, moisturizer and a generous amount of SPF. "Don’t play games with sunscreen," Ocasio-Cortez warned.

Before getting into her makeup routine, AOC said while she loves beauty, she tries not to do a "full beat" every day. "Some days I choose to go in with a bare face, and other days when I want to feel glam, I do glam," she said.

"Our culture is so predicated on diminishing women and preying on our self-esteem, and so it's quite a radical act — and it's almost like a mini protest — to love yourself in a society that's always telling you you're not the right weight, you're not the right color, you're not the right, you know, whatever it is," said Ocasio-Cortez. “When you stand up and say, ‘You know what? You don't make that decision. I make that decision,' it’s very powerful. But that doesn't mean we can’t have fun."

For her complexion, she uses either a lightweight tinted moisturizer from Nars or Estée Lauder’s long-lasting Double Wear finish. Ocasio-Cortez also uses Fenty Beauty's Contour Stick.

Known for her signature red lip look, the lawmaker explained why it's become her go-to. (Her preferred lipstick pick is Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso.)

"One of the things that I had realized is that when you're always running around, sometimes the best way to really look put together is a bold lip,” she said. "I will wear a red lip when I want confidence, when I need a boost of confidence."

AOC said her one piece of advice is that beauty is all about confidence.

"The key to beauty is feeling beautiful, and no amount of money or makeup can really compensate for loving yourself," she said. "If you need a little boost or if you’re feeling particularly challenged that day, look in the mirror and say, 'I’m the bomb, and I will make the world a better place in my own little pocket because that’s what I’m here to do.' There's something that you bring, and you need to know that, and that is the best beauty secret of them all."

