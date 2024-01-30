Congresswoman Cori Bush investigated over misuse of security money – report

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the Missouri representative Cori Bush over the misspending of federal security money.

The department has subpoenaed the House sergeant at arms, the chamber’s top law enforcement official, for records relating to the alleged misspending, according to six sources with knowledge about the investigation, Punchbowl reported.

Bush, who has served as House representative since 2021, has not publicly commented on the investigation.

A member of “the Squad” of progressive female lawmakers, Bush is the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress, after her 2020 victory against the 10-term representative Lacy Clay. She held an event on Saturday to kick off her latest reelection campaign.

More details soon …