Congresswoman demands probe into Lauren Boebert and two other Republicans for ‘aiding’ Capitol rioters

Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) looks on during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House office Building, on 29 July 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC ((Getty Images))

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal has called for an investigation into three Republican members of Congress who she believes may have been "instigating and aiding" the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on 6 January.

The congresswoman asked the House Committee on Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar. Ms Jayapal asked the groups to send any findings to the Department of Justice.

In a letter sent to the investigatory groups, Ms Jayapal outlined actions that the Republican lawmakers took that she believes justifies an enquiry.

Some examples include Ms Boebert carrying a gun around the Capitol grounds and tweeting about Nancy Pelosi's location, Mr Brooks' speech on the day of the insurrection and leading the Republican challenge to the Electoral College on 6 January, and Mr Gosar's ties to the Oath Keeper right-wing extremist gang.

All of the Republicans targeted by Ms Jayapal deny providing help to protesters on 6 January.

"All claims of my involvement with the attacks on January 6th are categorically false. These lies are irresponsible and dangerous," Ms Boebert claimed in a tweet.

Ms Jayapal appeared on CNN to discuss her demand for an investigation.

"It's clear what I believe to be clear violation of our ethical standards and our responsibilities as members of Congress. That is what the House Ethics Committee can look at," she said. "But I also think that there are other pieces here that are even beyond just service in the House that are federal statutes. And so that's why we asked for the referrals to the Department of Justice."

Ms Jayapal pointed to tweets made by Ms Boebert, including one in which she wrote "today is 1776" while the Capitol riot was underway, as evidence supporting the need for an investigation.

She also pointed out Mr Gosar's relationship with Ali Alexander, a far-right media figure who organised the "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the insurrection.

In addition to highlighting Mr Brooks' decision to spearhead the challenge to the Electoral College among House Republicans, she also drew attention to his speech on the day of the rally during which he told attendees that "today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

Neither Mr Gosar or Mr Brooks responded to request for comment.

Ms Boebert issued a statement in response to the call for an investigation.

“Rep. Jaypal needs to spend more time investigating the insurrection that took place in her own district over the summer and less time trying to connect me to the attack on our Capitol that I have repeatedly condemned,” she said in the statement.

During the riot, Mr Gosar tweeted that insurrectionists should "not get carried away." Later, he appeared on CNN and said "Americans are upset" when asked about the rioters.

This is not the first time Democrats have accused Republicans of aiding the rioters.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen said he saw Ms Boebert leading a large tour group through the Capitol in the days preceding the riot.

Ms Boebert denied leading any groups other than showing her immediate family around the Capitol.

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren compiled an extensive list of social media posts by Republicans who voted to support the challenge to the Electoral College, and accused any who helped the rioters of betraying their oaths of office.

"Like former President Trump, any elected Member of Congress who aided and abetted the insurrection or incited the attack seriously threatened our democratic government. They would have betrayed their oath of office and would be implicated in the same constitutional provision cited in the Article of Impeachment," she wrote. "That provision prohibits any person who has previously taken an oath as a member of Congress to support the Constitution but subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion from serving in Congress."

