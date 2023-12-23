Congresswoman Jayapal speaks out on U.S. involvement in oversea war conflicts

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been quite vocal regarding overseas funding for the wars in Israel as well as Ukraine. On Friday she spoke to KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha for a long-range interview on a host of different topics.

Here is what she told him about U.S. involvement in those overseas conflicts.

On the Israel-Hamas war, there have been a lot of calls in Washington State from people out in the streets saying a cease-fire is necessary.

“I said that Israel had a right to defend itself, the attacks on October 7, there’s no words to describe the incredible horror of what Hamas did and it is extremely important as the president has said that Israel follow the laws of war,” said Congresswoman Jayapal.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, Congresswoman Jayapal said she’s concerned that humanitarian aid has been reduced to nearly nothing.

Before the October 7 Hamas attacks she said 500 aid trucks would be allowed during set time periods, that’s been reduced to maybe 100. That aid is cut off as Israel continues a bombing campaign, and Congresswoman Jayapal said even the U.S. is concerned about the use of certain types of bombs.

“Civilian casualties cannot continue so I am resolute in calling for an immediate cease-fire, all of the hostages need to be released,” she said. “Hamas has to go, but I don’t think killing tens of thousands of Palestinians is the way to eradicate not just this iteration of Hamas but any future iteration of Hamas.”

She said the focus should be on freeing hostages and aiding civilians but realizes there has been a worldwide impact from the war.

“I am trying to create space to hold the pain of all communities, Jewish, Israelis, as well as Palestinians,” said Congresswoman Jayapal.

Congresswoman Jayapal said she has been in touch with Washington communities, Jewish and Muslim, fearing a rising tide of hate. Republicans have criticized some democrats for not supporting Jewish communities and Israel enough, especially in calls to place conditions on military aid.

Should Israel’s funding from the U.S. come with conditions though?

“I am in favor of that,” Congresswoman Jayapal said. “I think you cannot say that the U.S. does not have leverage.”

Congresswoman Jayapal is concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is abandoning a two-state solution for peace, which she said is the official position of the us government. She’s also concerned party politics is holding up funding to Israel and Ukraine.

“Israel aid and Ukraine aid would pass in the House and the Senate if it came to the floor but the Republicans have been holding up this aid package,” she said. “There are lots of questions about what the aid to Israel looks like, whether there’s sufficient humanitarian aid, but those are discussions that should be going on, not destroying the asylum system in exchange for Ukraine aid.”