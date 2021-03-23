Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

Justin Vallejo
·3 min read
(EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images)
(EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images)

Second Amendment advocate Lauren Boebert is facing criticism for tweeting about Joe Biden's "lid" as dozens of police rushed to a shooting at a Colorado grocery store.

Police tweeted an active shooter alert in Boulder shortly before 3 pm local time, with a video showing a handcuffed man, shirtless and covered in blood, escorted from the building about 30 minutes later.

"The White House just called a lid at 1:13 pm today. Biden is back in the basement, figuratively at least," Ms Boabert tweeted.

"Meanwhile, the country is in chaos and the border is coming apart at the seams."

The tweet, which had 6,500 likes, had 2,500 comments that heavily focused on the timing of her criticism over Joe Biden's daily schedule.

Read more:

"Hey, any comments on the people gunned down in Boulder while they were grocery shopping?" asked one user.

Ms Boebert commented on the shooting soon after reports began to emerge, posting to both her personal and government accounts to denounce the shootings.

"My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder," she said. "While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok."

It comes after Ms Boebert hit back at Twitter critics of her joke over Mr Biden's fall stumbling up the stairs of Air Force One.

“Yesterday, I put all my guns upstairs,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “Biden can never get to them now!”

Missing the punch line, her political opponents trended the hashtag #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb for, as one user said, "she hid her guns & then told the world where they were"

In response, Ms Boebert said the hashtag was an example of the misogyny among women-hating Democrats.

“Seeing #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trend at number one just proves what I’ve been saying all week. The Left hates women & I’m their top target,” she said in a tweet.

