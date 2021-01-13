Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ‘was in stand-off on Capitol Hill after refusing bag search’
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert reportedly went up against Capitol Hill police after refusing a bag check as she entered the Capitol building.
"RIGHT NOW-> Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capital Hill is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors," wrote CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles on Twitter.
Boebert walked through with her bag which set off the mags. She refused to offer the bag over to be searched and is now in a standoff with Cap Police.
Capitol Police won’t let her in until Boebert shows them what is in her bag, she won’t and is now standing by the entrance of the chamber. She is respectful but defiant.
