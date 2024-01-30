Congresswoman Shontel Brown becomes target of swatting attempt

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Congresswoman Shontel Brown has become the latest lawmaker to be targeted by a swatting attempt.

According to Brown a hoax message led police to her home in Northeast Ohio.

Brown is in Washington this week, but the congresswoman says she had been in contact with the Warrensville Heights Police Department throughout the day.

She released the following statement regarding the incident:

“It is truly alarming that someone would attempt to harass or intimidate me in this way, while also forcing law enforcement to devote resources unnecessarily. No one deserves this, and it puts so many people at real risk, including family members, neighbors, law enforcement and others. We have got to get back to debating respectfully, respecting elections and removing all violence and intimidation from our democracy. My office has notified U.S. Capitol Police and I thank the Warrensville Heights Police Department for their attention to this matter.”

Past swatting victims have included Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

