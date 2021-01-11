Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with mask-less colleagues during Capitol riot

Tim O'Donnell

The coronavirus pandemic and the Capitol riot may have officially crossed over.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed to the virus last Wednesday while sheltering in place with several of her House colleagues, some of whom she said refused to wear masks, while a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol during Congress' Electoral College certification process.

While there are no guarantees that Watson Coleman was infected in that moment, Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, on Sunday notified lawmakers many members of the House who were in protective isolation "in a large committee hearing space" may have been exposed to someone who had an infection. It's not entirely clear if Watson Coleman was in that specific room, but a statement from her office indicates she was.

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot
Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met
Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: FBI warns of potential boogaloo violence during Jan. 17 rallies

    The rallies are part of what members of the violent far-right and libertarian boogaloo movement are hoping will be a nationwide “armed march” on Capitol Hill and all 50 state capitols next Sunday.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang fled 'too small' apartment during pandemic

    New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign, expected to be formally announced this week, has hit a speedbump after he said he found his Manhattan home too small to work from during the pandemic. Mr Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has come under fire after admitting that he and his family relocated from the city during the spring to have more space. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Mr Yang said in an interview with the New York Times. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has a two-bedroom flat in Hell’s Kitchen and a larger residence in the small town of New Paltz in upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, according to reports. Asked by the NYT to respond to voters who expect their future mayor to have stayed in the city in its darkest moments, Mr. Yang suggested that his location was not relevant to his work at the time, and that New Yorkers would prioritize plans to move the city forward.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Biden gets 2nd vaccine dose as team readies COVID-19 plan

    President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe. Biden pulled off his sport jacket to reveal a dark, short-sleeve T-shirt underneath and said, “Ready, set, go.” Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cumin administered the Pfizer vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, close to president-elect's home.

  • Companies suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers

    Some of the world's biggest companies said on Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. They include two of the biggest U.S banks, J.P Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the world's largest hotel company, Marriot as well the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36 independent companies that provide healthcare insurance. It follows last Wednesday's violence in Washington, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the formal recognition of Trump's defeat. Five people died, including a police officer. JPMorgan and Citigroup said they will pause all political action committee donations, over the coming months. In a memo to employees seen by Reuters, Citigroup's global government affairs head, Candi Wolff said "We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law." They had previously donated to Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who led the charge against the certification of Biden's win. Other major U.S. companies like Ford and Walmart haven't paused donations yet, but a Walmart spokesman said they will factor in last week's events to their review process. Meanwhile, the digital payments company Stripe said it would stop processing payments for Trump's campaign website following the riot. And late Sunday the PGA tweeted that its board voted to strip the 2022 PGA golf championship away from the Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

  • Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them

    The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it expects to receive its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in March under a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca, and accused Israel of shirking a duty to ensure vaccines are available in occupied territory. While Israel has already become the world leader in vaccinations per capita, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have yet to secure their first supplies. Yasser Bozyeh, the Palestinian general director of public health, told Reuters that in addition to reaching an agreement in principle with AstraZeneca, the Palestinians had also sought supplies from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

  • At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of deadly assault on US Capitol

    At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesday's deadly assault on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday. The Justice Department also said two more men were arrested in connection with the rioting on Wednesday. The department said in a statement that Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol. The government alleged Mr Brock was identified as one of the individuals who was pictured holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain subjects. Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Photos show a person who appears to be Mr Munchel carrying plastic restraints, the government said. Both men were seen in photos in the Senate chamber. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys. Representative Jason Crow, a member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said Mr McCarthy told him the Pentagon was aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists" in the days up to and including the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” as time runs down on the Trump administration. The designation will take effect on Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Joe Biden takes office. The announcement comes as Pompeo and his top aides rush to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In addition to the Houthi designation, Pompeo in coming days is also expected to likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to several admininstration officials.

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • The ‘zip tie guy’ at the Capitol just got arrested. He once worked at a Florida bar

    Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week was of a masked man in full tactical gear wielding zip ties in the Senate chamber.

  • After break with Trump, Pence charts a new path forward

    Angry over his treatment by the president, Pence and his team are moving to get through the next nine days — and beyond.

  • China goes into 'wartime mode' after 103 new Covid cases detected in city of 11 million

    A year after the coronavirus first erupted in Wuhan, China has declared “wartime mode” and has locked down another city of 11 million to combat a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Shijiazhuang, a city in northeastern China, have barred people and vehicles from leaving in efforts to curb infection spread after the country reported its biggest one-day increase in five months with 103 new cases. The city has been among the hardest hit after a handful of infections first cropped up in Beijing mid-December and spread across at least four surrounding provinces, including Hebei, where Shijiazhuang is located. Since then, China has discovered 727 infections - although hundreds of asymptomatic cases have also been found, which aren't included in the official daily tally of cases.

  • Egypt, Germany, France, Jordan meet to revive Mideast talks

    Egypt on Monday hosted the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Jordan to discuss ways to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, a week before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. In a joint statement, the ministers called for practical steps to launch “credible negotiations” between Israel and the Palestinians on achieving a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Philippines books 25 million doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, with the first 50,000 expected to arrive in February, a government official said on Monday. The deal will be a boost for a country that has among the most coronavirus cases in Asia, but has trailed regional peers in securing vaccines, with which it hopes this year to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the rest of the Sinovac vaccines will arrive in batches from March until December.