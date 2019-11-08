Is Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2010 Kenneth Shields was appointed CEO of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Kenneth Shields's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Conifex Timber Inc. is worth CA$21m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$1.2m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$544k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CA$264m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CA$180k.

Thus we can conclude that Kenneth Shields receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Conifex Timber Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Conifex Timber has changed from year to year.

Is Conifex Timber Inc. Growing?

Conifex Timber Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 96% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 38% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Conifex Timber Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 85% over three years, some Conifex Timber Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Conifex Timber Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. Shareholders may want to check for free if Conifex Timber insiders are buying or selling shares.

