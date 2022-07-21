Conklin: Expand the accountability — keep domestic abusers out of public office

Embezzlers. Perjurers. Those engaged in bribing others.

There are already laws on the books that forbid such individuals who commit these sorts of crimes from holding any public office at the state level. Yet, individuals committing acts of domestic violence are currently exempt from this restriction.

Where’s the culpability?

In our commonwealth, about one-in-four women and one-in-seven men are survivors of domestic violence. 109 people lost their lives as a result of this heinous crime last year alone.

Additionally, survivors in our state are confronted with not only personal hardships but financial burdens as well. About $156 billion will be utilized by these individuals over the course of their lives in various forms of restitution.

I have introduced a bill prohibiting all individuals convicted of domestic violence from holding positions in the state legislature or any public office of trust or profit in the commonwealth. There must be good common sense exercised with regards to who should be eligible.

You wouldn’t trust someone convicted of embezzlement with the public purse, so why should we allow individuals convicted of domestic violence to make decisions about public policy related to domestic violence? Legislators who themselves have been convicted of domestic violence related crimes cannot be trusted to act ethically on behalf of domestic violence survivors.

This is also more than a fox-guarding-the-henhouse issue; it’s about survivors being forced to experience their abusers occupying a position of extreme power. For example, a survivor who needs government assistance may find themselves having to go to their abuser, someone they could have a protection from abuse order against. They could be compelled to forgo assistance or incur additional mental strife by being face-to-face with the perpetrator once again.

This issue is very personal to me. I lost three of my childhood friends to domestic violence, the most recent being Traci Raymond. I am still trying to get a bill passed in her honor which would grant judges the authority to mandate that offenders wear electronic monitoring bracelets, pinpointing their location to law enforcement via GPS.

Let’s make a few things clear, though.

Individuals whose records have been expunged, had their convictions overturned, or received a pardon should not be excluded from holding public office. Persons meriting second chances is one tenet of my values and is reflected in my efforts to foster and grow programs such as Pathways to Pardons and the Pardon Project of Centre County. The latter organization has trained volunteers to assist applicants with their pardon applications after completing their criminal sentences. People who have paid their debts to society and are contributing to their communities deserve the chance to succeed without the burden of a criminal record following them forever.

Returning to the matter-at-hand, however, combating domestic violence and reducing these deadly statistics requires legislators with integrity to act in the public good to pass the necessary legislation to reduce rates and protect survivors.

Being an elected official is not like any other job; it is a sacred trust between an individual and society. Is that trust not worthy of additional moral safeguards?

A voice needs to be given to all individuals who have suffered this unconscionable act. House Bill 2596 would be an important increase in the volume for hearing those voices.

A volume that deserves to be cranked to the max.

Scott Conklin is the PA state representative for the 77th Legislative District in Centre County.