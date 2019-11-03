Our Take On CONMED Corporation's (NASDAQ:CNMD) CEO Salary

Curt Hartman has been the CEO of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) since 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Curt Hartman's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, CONMED Corporation has a market capitalization of US$3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.6m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$791k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.1m.

That means Curt Hartman receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at CONMED has changed from year to year.

Is CONMED Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years CONMED Corporation has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 26% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has CONMED Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 185% over three years, CONMED Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Curt Hartman is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling CONMED shares (free trial).

