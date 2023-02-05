CONMED Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.05b (up 3.4% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: US$80.6m (down by 229% from US$62.5m profit in FY 2021).

  • US$2.68 loss per share (down from US$2.15 profit in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CONMED EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 4.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.5% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are up 7.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for CONMED (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

