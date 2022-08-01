Conn. man arrested after driving 161 mph on I-93, state police say

Aug. 1—A Connecticut man is facing reckless driving charges after state police say they clocked him driving 161 mph along Interstate 93 in Ashland Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., state Trooper Shawn Slaney of Troop F was on patrol on I-93 northbound in Ashland when he reported seeing an orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette drive past him at a high rate of speed. According to state police, Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph in a 70 mph zone. Due to the speed of the vehicle, Slaney was unable to pursue the orange sports car.

Woodstock police allegedly clocked the vehicle at 130 mph as it passed and were able to locate the Corvette at Exit 32 when it became stuck in traffic.

Woodstock police detained the vehicle and driver until Trooper Slaney arrived.

The driver, identified as Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was arrested on two charges of reckless driving and one charge of disobeying an officer. Woodstock police also charged Zapata-Rebello with reckless driving.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear on Sept. 22 at Plymouth Court.