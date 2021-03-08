Conn. officials: NH woman falsely billed over $60K in behavioral health services

Mar. 8—Investigators with the Connecticut office of the Chief State's Attorney arrested a Rindge woman Friday on charges she fraudulently billed behavioral health services actually performed by unlicensed people.

Kelly Stutzman, of Rindge was arrested by Inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit on a warrant charging her with one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Health Insurance Fraud, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release..

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, between March 2016 and December 2019, Stutzman submitted claims as performing provider and received payment for behavioral health services she claimed to have provided to patients in their homes when records show they were hospitalized, officials said. Stutzman also submitted claims as performing provider and received payment for services when those services were not performed by her and were conducted by unlicensed people, according to the release.

The submission of claims to the Department of Social Services for the services provided by Stutzman contained false, incomplete, deceptive or misleading information which constitutes the crime of Health Insurance Fraud, the release said.

Officials claim Stutzman made $63,764.23 off the alleged scheme through false claims submitted to the Department of Social Services.

Stutzman was released on $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., on March 18.

If convicted, she faces a maximum combined sentence of up to 25 years in prison.