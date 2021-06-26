In Conn., some relieved, others disappointed in Chavin sentence

Jun. 26—Locals had mixed feelings about the sentence of 22 1/2 years in prison imposed Friday on former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd last year, with some feeling a sense of relief while several considered the sentence inadequate.

Chauvin was sentenced by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill on Friday afternoon, more than a year after the killing of Floyd on May 25, 2020. A jury in April found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and face down on the pavement.

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER

CONVICTED: Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin

CRIMES: Second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter

SENTENCE: 22 1/2 years in prison

Keren Prescott, founder of PowerUp CT, said she was having difficulty celebrating the sentence when she believes it's not enough.

"Twenty years on good behavior — you can be out in half of that with the right lawyers," Prescott said.

She said she wondered what Chauvin meant by his vague statement during the sentencing offering condolences to the Floyd family but also saying, "There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind."

"What thing in the future is he referring to?" Prescott wondered. "There's nothing that can give somebody peace of mind when you took their loved one for the world to see, and you treated them so disrespectfully and callously."

Prescott created PowerUp Manchester last year after Floyd's murder, and the organization has grown statewide since then.

Prescott said Chauvin's sentence doesn't compare to sentences imposed on Black people who have killed officers. She said she wished the judge had made an example of Chauvin with a stronger punishment.

"Even when we're wrongfully convicted, we're in prison far longer than that trying to prove our innocence," Prescott said. "As a country, we have to at some point say that you need to be held at a higher standard."

Bridgette Prince, though, said she was satisfied with Chauvin's sentence based on the country's history.

"To hear 22 years; that's more than I expected him to get," the Manchester resident said.

Prince, who served in the U.S. Army, said she is glad Chauvin was charged and sentenced at all. She said military personnel and police officers swear an oath to protect and serve. She called it a "slap in the face" to those who serve when someone defies that commitment.

"He took this man's life in front of the whole world and was smug and arrogant about it," Prince said.

"On the flip side, you can never bring back George Floyd," Prince said. "His sentence is permanent, it's eternal."

Commenting via Facebook, several residents said the sentence wasn't long enough.

"He murdered a restrained, unarmed black man, who told him he couldn't breathe in front of the world," wrote Nicki Carpenter, who said she lives "in the Willimantic area."

"IMO he should've received 50 or more," she continued in the comment posted on the Coventry CT Citizens Open Forum. "He needs to be made an example of. The world is watching."

Susan Czajka of Manchester expressed similar sentiments.

"All I kept thinking about was what if that was his child and a cop kneeled on his child's neck for almost 10 min?" she wrote in the Manchester CT News and Information group. "22 years is not enough for murder! He is a pompous individual. It didn't matter to him, at that time, if he killed a black man! These types of cops need to be found and kicked off the police force!"

"Not enough. 30 years would have been better," wrote Regina Curtis of Coventry.

"I don't think it's enough," agreed Mary Granato of Manchester. "I have to wonder if it had been a black officer with his knee on a white man for 9 minutes and 29 seconds what the sentence would have been ...."

Sandy Pletscher Reeves of Coventry agreed, "Not nearly enough," adding, "Chauvins mother should have kept her mouth shut."

