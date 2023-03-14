Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right

4
LISA RATHKE
·6 min read

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lynda Bluestein has terminal cancer and knows she'll likely die soon, but until Tuesday, she didn't know if she'd be able to choose how or when and whether her family, friends and dog would be with her when the time comes.

The 75-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut, reached a settlement with the state of Vermont that was shared first with The Associated Press that will allow her to be the first non-resident to take advantage of its decade-old law that allows people who are terminally ill to end their own lives, provided she complies with other aspects of the law.

“I was so relieved to hear of the settlement of my case that will allow me to decide when cancer has taken all from me that I can bear,” said Bluestein, 75, who has fallopian tube cancer. “The importance of the peace of mind knowing that I will now face fewer obstacles in accessing the autonomy, control, and choice in this private, sacred and very personal decision about the end of my life is enormous.”

Vermont is one of 10 states that allow medically assisted suicide, but only one, Oregon, allows non-residents to do it. Bluestein's settlement and pending legislation that would remove Vermont's residency requirement offer a ray of hope to other terminally ill patients who want to control how and when they die but might not be able to cross the country to do so.

Bluestein and Diana Barnard, a physician from Middlebury, sued Vermont last summer, claiming its residency requirement violates the Constitution's commerce, equal protection, and privileges and immunities clauses.

Barnard, who specializes in hospice and palliative care and who has patients from neighboring New York state, which, like Connecticut, doesn’t allow medically assisted suicide, lauded the settlement and called on the Vermont Legislature to repeal the residency requirement.

“I am grateful that Lynda will be able to now access medical aid in dying without completely upending her final months. ... There is no good reason that non-residents should not be able to use Vermont’s medical aid-in-dying law that has eased the suffering of numerous terminally ill Vermonters since it took effect a decade ago,” Barnard said in a news release issued by Compassion & Choices, which filed the suit on behalf of Bluestein and Barnard and describes itself as a group that “expands options and empowers everyone to chart their end-of-life journey.”

Bluestein, who has had three different cancer diagnoses in a short time, said she knew she had to do something so that her death wouldn't be like that of her mother, who died in a hospital bed after a prolonged illness. She decided she wanted to die surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, wonderful neighbors, friends and dog.

“I wanted to have a death that was meaningful, but that it didn’t take forever ... for me to die,” she said.

Vermont's law, which has been in place since 2013, allows physicians to prescribe lethal medication to state residents with an incurable illness that is expected to kill them within six months. If the Democratic-led state Senate approves the current legislation and it is signed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who supports the concept, Vermont would become the second state to allow non-residents who are terminally ill to end their own lives.

A year ago, Oregon agreed to stop enforcing its residency requirement and to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law as part of a settlement. Legislation is also under consideration there.

Although proponents of the Vermont legislation are optimistic it will pass, medically assisted suicide does have its opponents. Among them is Mary Hahn Beerworth, executive director of the Vermont Right to Life Committee, who said the practice “was, and remains, a matter of contention.”

“To be clear, Vermont Right to Life opposed the underlying concept behind assisted suicide and opposes the move to remove the residency requirement as there are still no safeguards that protect vulnerable patients from coercion,” Beerworth testified before a Vermont legislative committee. She said if the legislation moves forward, she has a number of concerns including what liability Vermont could incur if the drugs fail to end a patient’s life.

David Englander, the state Health Department’s senior policy and legal advisor, said no complaints have been reported to the department or the attorney general’s office regarding the use of Vermont's law.

Supporters of Vermont's medically assisted suicide law also say it has stringent safeguards, including a requirement that those who seek to use it be capable of making and communicating their health care decision to a physician. Patients are required to make two requests orally to the physician over a certain timeframe and then submit a written request that they signed in the presence of two or more witnesses who aren't interested parties. Witnesses must sign and affirm that patients appeared to understand the nature of the document and were free from duress or undue influence at the time.

Bluestein, a lifelong activist, has pushed for aid-in-dying legislation to be passed in New York and her home state of Connecticut, where the Legislature is considering such a bill. She decided to look into Vermont as an option when a friend who had cancer moved there to establish residency so she could take advantage of its aid-in-dying law. That friend died last year, surrounded by her husband, son and daughter, Bluestein said.

“One thing that surprised me about getting this latest terminal diagnosis is just how hard it is to die the way you want to die,” Bluestein said. “It seems like everybody has an opinion on what should be allowed and what shouldn’t be allowed in my one personal, private and very sacred moment of death.”

“There are people who say, no, you have to suffer. It’s very important for you to wait until God decides that it’s time for you to die. But that’s not my faith. That’s not what I want and that’s not what I believe,” she said.

Bluestein, who previously battled breast cancer and melanoma, is undergoing chemotherapy for her late-stage fallopian tube cancer. Over Thanksgiving, she told their children and grandchildren that she’ll likely die this year.

“I want to live the way I always have, and I want my death to be in keeping with the way I wanted my life to be always,” she said. “I wanted to have agency over when cancer had taken so much for me that I could no longer bear it. That’s my choice.”

___

Follow Lisa Rathke on Twitter at https://twitter.com/LisaRathke ___

Find more AP coverage of assisted suicide at https://apnews.com/hub/assisted-suicide

Recommended Stories

  • If you get help on health insurance copays, you still might see a nasty bill surprise | Opinion

    Patients with chronic illnesses often get help to afford lifesaving treatments. But insurance policies penalize them, the former Kansas insurance commissioner warns. A bill in Congress wants to change that.

  • Sheriff: Woman smuggled opioid-laced denture adhesive into Butler County jail

    Melissa Riley, 40, of Hamilton, has been charged with the illegal conveyance of drugs.

  • 2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say

    The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who asked to borrow someone’s phone to make a call before stealing it.

  • Is India-China race to build damaging the Himalayas?

    Scientists say the pace with which infrastructure is being built threatens the Himalayan ecosystem.

  • A look back at the tornado that ripped through downtown Atlanta 15 years ago today

    Many will remember the tornadoes that wreaked havoc in downtown Atlanta and across Georgia on March 14 and 15, 2008 – leaving many iconic Atlanta buildings damaged.

  • NC woman returns to U.S. after suffering brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico

    A college student from North Carolina is back in the United States after her family says she suffered a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico.

  • Rihanna Performed an Extremely Emotional Rendition of "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars

    The superstar returned to the stage once more for a rousing rendition of "Lift Me Up".

  • San Francisco to air Black reparations plan, $5M per person

    A controversial draft reparations proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for each eligible Black person could make San Francisco the first major U.S. city to fund reparations, though it faces steep financial headwinds and blistering criticism from conservatives. Tuesday's meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors will include a presentation by San Francisco’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee, which released its draft report in December. The $5 million-per-person payment is among more than 100 recommendations ranging from offering grants to buy and maintain homes to exempting Black businesses from paying taxes.

  • Drunk school bus driver with 50 kids on board tells cops he 'had a lot on his mind': report

    West Virginia school bus driver Casey Dodrill was arrested last week after allegedly driving while intoxicated and nearly crashing during his route from an elementary school.

  • Paris Hilton’s path from party girl to icon of 'extra'

    Dubbed the “OG Influencer,” club kid-turned-mogul Paris Hilton pioneered becoming “famous for being famous,” in the early 2000s, a playbook since adopted by everyone from the Kardashians to Housewives and countless social media influencers. Hilton became a staple on the New York City club circuit in her teens in the late 1990s, decked out in designer fashion and towering heels, an irresistible magnet for paparazzi. Born into the family dynasty of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, Hilton spent her childhood in a rarefied world of privilege, collecting a menagerie of animals like ferrets, gerbils and a baby goat and earning the family nickname of “Star.”

  • ‘Screaming for their lives:’ 3 killed, 4 injured after Barrow County home explodes

    Neighbors said they can still hear the screams and the explosions.

  • Louisiana police arrest alleged killers of baby found in trash bag in 1992

    Police used genetic genealogy analysis of evidence collected after the body was found to find the alleged killers – her parents

  • Celebrities Who Left Things in Their Will to Their Dogs

    Many celebrities and famous figures are known for their love of dogs, but some take it further than others and leave things behind to their pups in their wills. From businesspeople to actors, here are some of the biggest names who left things to their dogs when they died. Or, in one case are reportedly […]

  • Garbage tarnishes Paris luster as pension strike continues

    The City of Light is losing its luster with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers strike for a ninth day Tuesday. The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a bill to raise the French retirement age by two years. The malodorous perfume of rotting food has begun escaping from some rubbish bags and overflowing bins.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Pfizer's COVID drug data supports use in high-risk patients - FDA staff

    The comments were made in the FDA's briefing documents ahead of a meeting of the agency's external advisers on Thursday to discuss a possible full approval of Pfizer's oral pill Paxlovid, which has been cleared for emergency use since late 2021. The comments follow multiple reports on COVID rebounds in some people after taking Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the then director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, both experienced a COVID rebound last year after taking the medicine.

  • Life sentences for youth in Illinois could be eliminated under new bill

    A bill advanced by Illinois lawmakers would effectively abolish life sentences for any person who received a life sentence under the age of 21.

  • Inside Ron DeSantis' Politicized Removal of an Elected Prosecutor

    When Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida announced last summer that he had taken the extraordinary step of removing a local prosecutor from his job, he cast his decision as a bold move to protect Floridians. The prosecutor, Andrew H. Warren, a twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County and a Democrat, had signed a public pledge not to prosecute those who seek or provide abortions. Moreover, he was among a group of progressive prosecutors around the country who, in DeSantis’ words, think “they

  • Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

    Prepping for his first trip out of the country, 28-year-old Zindell Brown of Lake City, South Carolina, had something more than nerves. Perhaps it was a premonition about the trip he and several friends were taking to Mexico. “He said, 'Something, it just doesn’t feel right,’” his older sister Zalandria Brown told The Associated Press over the phone.

  • U.S. Marshals arrest Fort Pierce woman in connection to 2021 murder, robbery, home invasion in St. Lucie County

    Marcus Leath, 39, was killed during a home invasion and robbery in his residence in the 6500 block of Las Palmas Way in 2021