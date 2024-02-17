Connally Girls Basketball advances past Area Round with a win over Taylor
Connally Girls Basketball advances past Area Round with a win over Taylor
Connally Girls Basketball advances past Area Round with a win over Taylor
After a rough start to his rookie season, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is showing promising signs.
Swift fans share emotional reactions across social media after hearing the speculation-fueled song live.
Payton, slated to be one of the judges for the AT&T Slam Dunk Competition on Saturday night, thinks James' nomadic days are over.
Jordan Spieth, though he marked down a par, actually made a bogey at the par-3 fourth on Friday.
The pop star's reach has no bounds.
'Clustering' is the act of intentionally displaying a clutter of meaningful items, usually on a bedside table or vanity. When one creator decided to dedicate an Instagram account to strangers' clustering, her submissions exploded.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands like Apple, Cuisinart and Roomba.
It's a rare startup that tears down its own pitch deck, but that's exactly what Equals did after it raised a $16 million Series A round. Equals' mission is not to replace the spreadsheet, but to ensure that a spreadsheet can do whatever its users throw at it.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
Ford strongly hinted it may not build some of its most lucrative future models in UAW-organized plants due to the massive 2023 strike.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that create large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
The 40 starting spots for the 2024 Daytona 500 have been decided.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk through the basketball news of the week, including a report that the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James.