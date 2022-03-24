Conneaut Area Senior High's principal is charged for alleged wiretapping at school in 2021

Mar. 24—LINESVILLE — Conneaut Area Senior High School's principal has been charged by Linesville Police Department with felony wiretapping at the school last fall.

Police accuse Edward J. Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown, of intentionally intercepting communication at the school in Linesville on Nov. 15, 2021, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday.

The charge, a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

The one-count criminal complaint was filed Tuesday with Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard in Linesville. No affidavit of probable cause was filed with it. Pietroski was arraigned before Stallard on the sole count just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to court documents.

Following arraignment, Stallard released Pietroski on non-monetary bond with a preliminary hearing on the charge scheduled for next month. Court records did not list a lawyer for Pietroski.

The complaint filed by Linesville Police Chief Robert H. Johnston III states Pietroski enlisted the aid of the school's assistant principal in the wiretapping.

Pietroski "did intentionally intercept, endeavor to intercept, and/or procured the Assistant Principal Matthew Vannoy to intercept oral communication of other people present at the Conneaut Area Senior High," the complaint states.

"It's an active investigation and I can't make any comments," Johnston responded Wednesday when asked if there was a possibility of additional persons being charged.

Pietroski and Vannoy remain working in their respective roles as principal and assistant principal at the school, Jarrin Sperry, Conneaut School District's superintendent, told the Tribune on Wednesday.

Conneaut School Board members voted unanimously in April 2021 to hire Pietroski as principal, effective July 1. In May, the school board, with one member absent, voted unanimously to hire Vannoy as assistant principal, effective July 1.

Story continues

Sperry referred any additional comments to George Joseph, the school district's attorney. However, Joseph declined comment on the matter when contacted by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Conneaut School Board President Dot Luckock also declined comment to the Tribune.

"I am not able to comment at this time in regards to your question; and must defer to attorney Joseph," Luckock said in an email in response to a Tribune telephone message left with her.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told the Tribune that she was aware of the charge being filed against Pietroski, but she also declined to comment.

Pietroski's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 before Stallard.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .