Conneaut cancels rest of baseball season, dismisses coaches after policy broken on trip

The remainder of Conneaut Area Senior High's baseball season has been canceled after undisclosed events that took place during a recent team trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to athletic director John Acklin, “14 of the 19 students broke Conneaut School District policy while at Myrtle Beach over Easter while coaches failed to carry out their responsibilities.”

No details were provided about the nature of the players' policy violations.

The Conneaut School Board met in an executive session on Sunday night and voted to cancel the rest of the season, forfeit the remaining eight games and terminate the coaching staff, Acklin said.

Conneaut was 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 2 before the vote. The Eagles officially finished the season 4-14 and 2-12 because all eight forfeits are region games.

Acklin said that the baseball program will return in 2023 with a new coaching staff.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Conneaut cancels rest of baseball season, fires coaching staff