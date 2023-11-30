Conneaut Cellars wines earn 10 medals

Nov. 30—CONNEAUT LAKE — Wines of Conneaut Cellars Winery and Distillery earned 10 medals at the 2023 American Wine Society Commercial Wine Competition held Nov. 7 and 8 in St Louis, Missouri.

Its Malbec won a double gold and the best wine varietal category while its Summit Red also earned a double gold medal and its Princess Snowater received the gold medal.

Conneaut Cellars earned silver medals for its Pinot Grigio and Colonel Crawford and bronze medals for its Ballroom Blackberry, Huidekoper, Pymatuning Rose, Allegheny Gold and Hazel Park Red.

Full results of the competition are posted on the competition website: https://americanwinesociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/2023-AWS-CWC-Medal-Winners.pdf.